Brazil's Lula wants to discuss UN Security Council changes with Biden

accreditation
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during the signing of the new law increasing the annual adjustment of the minimum wage at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on 28 August 2023.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during the signing of the new law increasing the annual adjustment of the minimum wage at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on 28 August 2023.
Evaristo SA/AFP
  • Brazilian President Lula wants to discuss changes to the UN Security Council with US President Biden.
  • Lula suggests that Brazil, India, Germany, Japan and South Africa should be made permanent members of the council.
  • Lula hopes to establish a ministry of small- and medium-sized businesses and is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle soon.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he wants to discuss the possibility of making changes to the United Nations Security Council with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Lula, who has long campaigned for Brazil and other countries to be permanently included in the council, is expected to meet Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next month in New York.

Last week, during a summit of the BRICS group of emerging nations in South Africa, the leftist leader called on fellow BRICS members China and Russia to support more countries entering the council as permanent members.

Lula says the council must reflect current global geopolitical conditions instead of those of the 1940s, suggesting that countries such as Brazil, India, Germany, Japan and South Africa should be made permanent members.

The Brazilian leader added in a live broadcast on social media that BRICS members have agreed to discuss until next year's summit the possibility of establishing a common currency for trade between them.

READ | BRICS: China and Russia blast the US, while Brazil pushes for a new currency

He also said he hopes the Brazilian Congress will help his administration "protect the poorest, not the richest" in the country, after he signed an executive order to tax closed-end and offshore funds.

The measures, now pending congressional approval, are seen as essential for the government to boost public revenue and reach its commitment to zero primary deficit by next year, as they offset a revenue loss from expanded income tax exemptions for individuals.

Lula is widely expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle soon in order to secure more support for his administration in Congress, naming some members from centrist and center-right parties as ministers.

ALSO READ | Brazil's president offers ANC advice on surviving political challenges and managing coalitions

Creating a new ministry has been floated as a way to diversify his team without making major changes to the current cabinet, and Lula said on Tuesday he is now considering establishing a ministry of small- and medium-sized businesses.


