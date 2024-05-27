27 May

Share

Canada pledges visas for up to 5 000 Gaza residents related to Canadians, if they can get out

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Demonstrators at a rally to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, in Montreal, in November 2023. (Alexis Aubin / AFP)
Demonstrators at a rally to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, in Montreal, in November 2023. (Alexis Aubin / AFP)
  • Canada says it is ready to grant visas to as many as 5 000 people in Gaza who have relatives in Canada.
  • That is up from a previous cap of 1 000.
  • In theory, Palestinians can only leave Gaza with the approval of Israel.

Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5 000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.

That figure is an increase from the 1 000 temporary resident visas allotted under a special program for Gaza announced in December, the immigration ministry said in a statement, adding that many people had expressed interest.

"While movement out of Gaza is not currently possible, the situation may change at any time. With this cap increase, we will be ready to help more people as the situation evolves," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said.

The minister has previously said leaving Gaza is extremely difficult and dependent on approval from Israel.

In one of its latest attacks, an Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, officials said on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders.

Canada has been sharing the names of Gaza residents who have passed preliminary screening to local authorities to secure their exit, Miller said. Israel and Egypt are important to the program's efforts toward reuniting families in Canada, the minister said.

A spokesperson for Miller said some Gaza residents had arrived in Canada under the program, but a precise tally was not immediately available.

Nearly 36 000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza, according to the local health ministry, and an estimated 1.7 million people, more than 75% of Gaza's population, have been displaced, according to the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

Israel launched its military campaign after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Rafah strike.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
canadagazavisas
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1469 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1802 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
7% - 262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.35
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.66
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Platinum
931.95
-0.8%
Palladium
967.14
-1.4%
Gold
2,505.76
-0.6%
Silver
28.96
-1.6%
Brent-ruolie
79.94
+1.6%
Top 40
76,290
-0.6%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo