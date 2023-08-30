Category 4 Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida with potentially deadly storm surge

Hurricane Idalia has strengthened to a Category 4 storm and is approaching Florida's northwest coast with a potentially deadly storm surge.

The US National Hurricane Center warns of a potentially disastrous storm surge inundation of 3.5-5 meters in some coastal areas.

Tampa and St. Petersburg, home to over three million people, are of particular concern, with a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it barreled towards Florida, threatening "catastrophic" impacts, with officials forecasting it will slam into the coast within hours.

Authorities in the southern US state described Idalia and its potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for Florida's northwest coast, as they ordered mass evacuations and issued flood alerts ahead of a projected landfall Wednesday morning.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia, which earlier raked western Cuba, had strengthened to a Category 4 storm as of 05:00 EST (09:00 GMT), with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour.

"Idalia is a category 4 hurricane... Idalia could continue to strengthen before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida in a few hours," the NHC said in an advisory.

"While Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today."

Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to further turbocharge Idalia, with wind speeds topping 150 mph, the NHC said.

It warned of a potentially disastrous storm surge inundation of 3.5-5 meters in some coastal areas.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell said:

Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously,

In the small coastal town of Steinhatchee, resident Robert Bryant was making final preparations Tuesday to evacuate inland with his two cats and a dog.



"We are out on the water, so we are going to be the worst ones to get hit," said the 18-year-old student, whose home built on stilts is close to the mouth of a river.

"Hopefully, it just blows over and we have a bit of wind... but you prepare for the worst and hope for the best," he told AFP.

Another Steinhatchee resident, 71-year-old John Paul Nohelj, told AFP he would stay put.

Downplaying the risk, he said:

If you live near the water, you're gonna get a wet butt once in a while.

The nearby cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, part of a metropolitan area that is home to more than three million people, are of particular concern, authorities said.



"There's a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend region," said Matthew Payne of FEMA's Office of Response and Recovery.

Idalia was already battering parts of Florida, with flooding seen in Fort Myers Beach south of Tampa.



The emergency management department of Pinellas County, on Florida's west central coast, reported some flooded roadways early Wednesday, with winds of up to 60 miles per hour and traffic signals out.

"All residents are advised to stay off the roads and remain sheltered," the department posted on social media.



