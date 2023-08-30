51m ago

Share

Category 4 Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida with potentially deadly storm surge

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People enjoy the beach in Tampa, Florida, on 29 August 2023 as the city prepares for Hurricane Idalia.
People enjoy the beach in Tampa, Florida, on 29 August 2023 as the city prepares for Hurricane Idalia.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP
  • Hurricane Idalia has strengthened to a Category 4 storm and is approaching Florida's northwest coast with a potentially deadly storm surge.
  • The US National Hurricane Center warns of a potentially disastrous storm surge inundation of 3.5-5 meters in some coastal areas.
  • Tampa and St. Petersburg, home to over three million people, are of particular concern, with a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it barreled towards Florida, threatening "catastrophic" impacts, with officials forecasting it will slam into the coast within hours.

Authorities in the southern US state described Idalia and its potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for Florida's northwest coast, as they ordered mass evacuations and issued flood alerts ahead of a projected landfall Wednesday morning.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia, which earlier raked western Cuba, had strengthened to a Category 4 storm as of 05:00 EST (09:00 GMT), with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour.

"Idalia is a category 4 hurricane... Idalia could continue to strengthen before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida in a few hours," the NHC said in an advisory.

"While Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today."

READ | Hurricane Idalia strengthens as it moves towards Florida's Gulf Coast

Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to further turbocharge Idalia, with wind speeds topping 150 mph, the NHC said.

It warned of a potentially disastrous storm surge inundation of 3.5-5 meters in some coastal areas.

 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell said:

Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously,

In the small coastal town of Steinhatchee, resident Robert Bryant was making final preparations Tuesday to evacuate inland with his two cats and a dog.

"We are out on the water, so we are going to be the worst ones to get hit," said the 18-year-old student, whose home built on stilts is close to the mouth of a river.

"Hopefully, it just blows over and we have a bit of wind... but you prepare for the worst and hope for the best," he told AFP.

Another Steinhatchee resident, 71-year-old John Paul Nohelj, told AFP he would stay put.

Downplaying the risk, he said:

If you live near the water, you're gonna get a wet butt once in a while.

The nearby cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, part of a metropolitan area that is home to more than three million people, are of particular concern, authorities said.

"There's a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend region," said Matthew Payne of FEMA's Office of Response and Recovery.

Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurrica
Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on 30 August 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Idalia was already battering parts of Florida, with flooding seen in Fort Myers Beach south of Tampa.

The emergency management department of Pinellas County, on Florida's west central coast, reported some flooded roadways early Wednesday, with winds of up to 60 miles per hour and traffic signals out.

"All residents are advised to stay off the roads and remain sheltered," the department posted on social media.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usfloridahurricane idalia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3841 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3651 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

29 Aug

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.58
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.50
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.23
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
980.08
+0.1%
Palladium
1,239.03
+0.0%
Gold
1,937.38
0.0%
Silver
24.62
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,314
+0.3%
All Share
75,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
56,810
+0.0%
Industrial 25
103,623
+0.3%
Financial 15
17,227
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo