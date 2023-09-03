1h ago

Share

'Considerable threat to most areas': Taiwan orders 1000s to evacuate as Typhoon Haikui nears

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Typhoon Haikui is expected to hit Taiwan on Sunday.
  • Thousands were evacuated and domestic flights cancelled.
  • The storm packs winds of 140km/h.

Thousands of people were evacuated in Taiwan ahead of Typhoon Haikui, with hundreds of flights cancelled and businesses closed as authorities prepared on Sunday for the first tropical storm to directly hit the island in four years.

Haikui - which had already brought heavy rains by Sunday morning - is expected to make landfall by 17:00 (09:00 GMT) in Taitung, a mountainous county in lesser-populated eastern Taiwan.

The storm was around 180km east of Taiwan just before 09:00, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said in a press conference.

"It is expected to pose a considerable threat to most areas in Taiwan with winds, rains and waves," said deputy director Fong Chin-tzu, urging to public to be "on guard".

"It has gathered some strength since yesterday," he said, adding that the storm would move west to the Taiwan Strait by Monday.

READ | Flights cancelled, thousands advised to evacuate as Typhoon Khanun nears Japan's Okinawa

The typhoon was packing a sustained wind speed of about 140km/h, as schools and businesses in the southern and eastern parts of the island were closed on Sunday.

More than 200 domestic flights were cancelled.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said:

I remind the people to make preparations for the typhoon and watch out for your safety, avoid going out or any dangerous activities.

Authorities said they had evacuated more than 2 800 people across seven cities - the majority of them from the mountainous county of Hualien, which neighbours Taitung.

The streets of Hualien were deserted on Sunday morning, battered by unrelenting torrential rain, while a fishing harbour in northeastern coastal Yilan county saw towering waves slam against the shore.

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui
People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan.

The military had mobilised soldiers and equipment - such as amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats - around the parts of Taiwan where Haikui is expected to have the heaviest impact.

The last major storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which left one person dead.

Haikui is expected to be less severe than Saola, which bypassed Taiwan but triggered the highest threat level in nearby Hong Kong and southern China before it weakened into a tropical storm by Saturday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tsai ing-wentaiwan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4730 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
960.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,218.45
0.0%
Gold
1,940.28
0.0%
Silver
24.19
0.0%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,069
-0.3%
All Share
74,787
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,200
-0.8%
Industrial 25
103,455
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,965
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo