31 Aug

Share

Donald Trump moves to contain fallout of abortion, IVF rows

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump dances on the stage during the 2024 Joyful Warriors National Summit on 30 August 2024, in Washington, DC. Trump continues to campaign for the upcoming presidential election on 5 November 2024. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP)
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump dances on the stage during the 2024 Joyful Warriors National Summit on 30 August 2024, in Washington, DC. Trump continues to campaign for the upcoming presidential election on 5 November 2024. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP)
  • Donald Trump sought to mitigate backlash from his conservative base over his shifting stance on reproductive rights.
  • Particularly concerning his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF) access and criticism of Florida's strict six-week abortion ban.
  • His remarks have prompted criticism from the Right, with concerns that his positions could alienate pro-life voters.

Republican White House nominee Donald Trump sought Friday to contain the blast radius of a fierce backlash over his remarks publicly backing away from right-wing positions on reproductive rights.

The ex-president has been under fire from conservatives over an announcement that in a second term he would ensure free in vitro fertilization (IVF) - an expensive fertility procedure that many in the anti-abortion movement want to see curbed.

The rift widened as he hit out at his home state, Florida's six-week abortion ban, calling it too restrictive and suggesting he planned to vote for an upcoming ballot measure that would make the procedure legal until a fetus becomes viable.

Trump, 78, walked back the comment ahead of a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Friday, telling Fox News that "I will be voting no."

But conservatives had already begun criticising Trump's ever-shifting positions on abortion, with a new Republican policy platform dropping calls for a national ban and the tycoon's recent claim that his government would be "great" for reproductive rights.

The pushback from anti-abortion groups on his latest remarks was swift, with activists warning that he risks alienating his base.

Evangelical theologian Albert Mohler said Trump's positions appeared "almost calculated to alienate pro-life voters" while conservative commentator Erick Erickson posted that Trump's abortion stance "will be a bridge too far for too many."

Trump's rally, in Johnstown, was notable for the absence of any remarks on reproductive rights, despite Thursday's big IVF announcement.

READ | Harris vows tougher approach on migration, supports weapons for Israel

The campaign of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was happy to weigh in on the issue, smelling blood in the water.

"The majority of Americans support abortion access, they support IVF, they support contraception," Mini Timmaraju, of the Reproductive Freedom for All lobby group, told reporters in a campaign call.

"(Trump) has finally figured it out, and he'll do anything to distract from his abysmal, horrifying record on this issue."

'He is pro-life'

Trump has been all over the map on abortion in the last 15 years, initially describing himself as "pro-choice" before calling for "some form of punishment" for women seeking the procedure.

He boasts about appointing Supreme Court justices who ended federal protections for abortion access in 2022 but has more recently begun to worry that Republicans are out of step with the majority of voters on reproductive rights.

His IVF pledge appeared calculated to appeal to moderates but will upset conservatives who for years opposed Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act because they were against the redistributive economics of taxpayer-funded health insurance.

Almost every Senate Republican voted against assuring IVF access in a vote in June - including Trump's running mate J.D. Vance - and more than half of the House Republican lawmakers have sponsored legislation that threatens its legality.

Republicans are divided on fertility treatments such as IVF, with many hailing them as a boost to American families.

Others, with strong beliefs that life begins at conception, oppose IVF because the procedure can produce multiple embryos, not all of which get used.

READ | Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn 2020 election

Abortion rights activists worry that the Supreme Court decision threatens IVF and were given cause by a February ruling in Alabama that frozen embryos could be considered people, causing several clinics to briefly pause treatments.

Yet if the abortion and IVF rows threatened to alienate Trump's most loyal supporters, rally-goers in Johnstown weren't showing it.

"It's not enough to make me not vote for him, no way, because he is pro-life," said Lisa Davis, a 54-year-old retired office manager from the nearby town of Somerset.

"I know he wants to give some exceptions - and I think there should be."

"Why should I pay with my tax dollars for a baby getting killed?" added retired nurse Rosemary Drzal, 69.

A fireside chat-style appearance at the conservative pressure group Moms for Liberty later Friday did not touch on the issue.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
'That is the American story': Kamala Harris runs unopposed toward Democratic nomination
Donald Trump interview with Elon Musk stutters after 'cyber attack'
Celine Dion jabs Trump for playing 'Titanic' song at rally
Read more on:
republican partydonald trumpusus electionspolitcs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2416 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2438 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.86
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Platinum
903.75
-0.1%
Palladium
921.00
-1.6%
Gold
2,484.67
-0.3%
Silver
27.91
-0.4%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,595
-0.3%
ALSI
81,944
-0.3%
RESI 10
54,065
-0.4%
INDI 25
111,925
-0.6%
FINI 15
20,627
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

27m ago

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo