31 Aug

Share

Elon Musk furious as judge orders X shut down in Brazil

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A standoff between Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes and Elon Musk intensified on 29 August 2024, as the billionaire's Starlink company said its assets had been frozen in the country amid a feud over the fate of his social media platform X. (Etienne Laurent and Evaristo Sa/AFP)
A standoff between Brazilian Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes and Elon Musk intensified on 29 August 2024, as the billionaire's Starlink company said its assets had been frozen in the country amid a feud over the fate of his social media platform X. (Etienne Laurent and Evaristo Sa/AFP)
  • A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has ordered Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to be suspended in Brazil.
  • Musk criticised the judge responsible for the ruling, accusing him of attacking democracy and free speech in Brazil.
  • The judge demanded technological measures to enforce the suspension and threatened fines for circumvention.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk's X social media network in the country, after a months-long standoff over disinformation in South America's largest nation.

The judge, Alexandre de Moraes, handed down the ruling after Musk failed to comply with an order to name a new legal representative for the company.

Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, reacted with fury, branding Moraes an "evil dictator cosplaying as a judge" and accusing him of "trying to destroy democracy in Brazil."

"Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes," the billionaire, who has become increasingly aligned with right-wing politics, wrote on X.

The two have been locked in an ongoing, high-profile feud for months as Moraes leads a battle against disinformation in Brazil.

Musk has previously declared himself a "free speech absolutist," but since he took over the platform formerly known as Twitter in 2022 he has been accused of turning it into a megaphone for right-wing conspiracy theories.

He is a vocal supporter of former US president Donald Trump's bid to regain the White House.

Moraes ordered the "immediate, complete and comprehensive suspension of the operation of" X in the country, telling the national communications agency to take "all necessary measures" to implement the order within 24 hours.

He threatened a fine of 50 000 reais ($8 900) to anyone who used "technological subterfuges" to get around the block, such as a VPN.

He also demanded Google, Apple and internet providers to "introduce technological obstacles capable of preventing the use of the X application" and access to the website - though he later walked back that order.

READ | Maye Musk launches scholarship for master's students studying nutrition at University of Free State

The social media platform has more than 22 million users in Brazil.

Musk shut X's business operations in Brazil earlier this month, claiming Moraes had threatened the company's previous legal representative with arrest to force compliance with "censorship orders."

On Wednesday, Moraes told Musk he had 24 hours to find a new representative or he would face suspension.

Shortly after the deadline passed, X said in a statement that it expected Moraes to shut it down "simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents."

'Who does Musk think he is?'

The standoff with Musk began when Moraes ordered the suspension of several X accounts belonging to supporters of Brazil's former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who tried to discredit the voting system in the 2022 election, which he lost.

Brazilian authorities are investigating whether Bolsonaro plotted a coup attempt to prevent current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming office in January 2023.

Online users blocked by Moraes include figures like far-right ex-congressman Daniel Silveira, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2022 on charges of leading a movement to overthrow the Supreme Court.

In April, Moraes ordered an investigation of Musk, accusing him of reactivating some of the banned accounts.

On Thursday, Musk's satellite internet operator Starlink said it had received an order from Moraes that froze its accounts and prevented it from conducting financial transactions in Brazil.

Starlink alleged that the order "is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied - unconstitutionally - against X."

READ | Telegram chief to appear in court after arrest in France

The company said on X that it intended "to address the matter legally."

Musk is also the subject of a separate judicial investigation into an alleged scheme where public money was used to orchestrate disinformation campaigns in favour of Bolsonaro and those close to him.

"Any citizen from anywhere in the world who has investments in Brazil is subject to the Brazilian Constitution and laws," Lula told a local radio station on Friday.

"Who does (Musk) think he is?"

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
Donald Trump interview with Elon Musk stutters after 'cyber attack'
Business brief | Tiger Brands bumps up its CEO's expiration date; X shutters its Brazilian ops
UK far-right leader incites riots 'from the safety of a sun lounger' in Cyprus
Read more on:
twitterxelon muskbraziltechnologydisinformation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2416 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2438 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.86
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Platinum
903.75
-0.1%
Palladium
921.00
-1.6%
Gold
2,484.67
-0.3%
Silver
27.91
-0.4%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,595
-0.3%
ALSI
81,944
-0.3%
RESI 10
54,065
-0.4%
INDI 25
111,925
-0.6%
FINI 15
20,627
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

26m ago

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo