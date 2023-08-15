'Everything fell on our heads': 33 killed, 80 hurt in petrol station explosion in Russia's Dagestan

An explosion in the Russian region of Dagestan killed at least 33.

The explosion happened at a petrol station during car maintenance work.

A government aircraft carrying medical equipment was dispatched to evacuate the seriously injured.

At least 33 people were killed and 100 injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the health ministry said Tuesday, updating a previous toll of 27.



"The explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala injured 80 people. Thirty-three people died, including three children," the health ministry announced in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Makhachkala, a city of over 600 000 residents on the Caspian Sea, is the capital of Dagestan, a Russian republic bordering Chechnya, which shares a border with Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The explosion took place in the building of a car service station, where a fire had broken out during maintenance work, the Russian Federation's Investigative Committee for Dagestan said on Telegram.

"A fire occurred during car maintenance work, followed by a bang, as a result of which people were injured and died," it said, adding that nearby buildings and cars were damaged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday voiced concern over a fatal fire at a fuel station in the southern region of Dagestan that left more than two dozen dead.

"President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims," the Russian leader said, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

A criminal case has been opened to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident, it said.

The state-run TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies reported that the fire had been extinguished, citing Russia's emergency ministry.

The blast was heard shortly before 22:00 (19:00 GMT) on Monday, Sergei Melikov, head of the Dagestan administration, said on Telegram.

A witness quoted on Telegram by the Russian daily Izvestia said the fire started in an area where cars were parked and spread to the petrol station.

An unnamed witness said:

After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn't see anything anymore.

A video released by Russia's emergency situations ministry showed a group of firefighters trying to extinguish high flames near burnt-out vehicles, as rescue workers examined the rubble of a building with flashlights.

The fire had spread over an area of around 600m2, the ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters were deployed.

A government Il-76 aircraft carrying medical equipment was dispatched to Makhachkala to evacuate the seriously injured to Moscow, it added.

"The evacuation of people to the medical facilities has been completed," Melikov said.

The Dagestan government declared 15 August a day of mourning.

"State flags will be flown at half mast throughout the country, and cultural institutions and TV channels will be asked to cancel entertainment events and programmes," Melikov said.



