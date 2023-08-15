FACTBOX | Here are the Trump allies indicted in the Georgia election scheme

4h ago

  • Donald Trump was indicted for his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 US election.
  • But he did not act alone.
  • Several others were also indicted for their part in the effort to overturn the election for Trump.

Former US president Donald Trump again stands accused of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election results to stay in power. 

But for the first time some allies and closest advisers also face criminal charges for their roles in the alleged scheme.

Already charged by a federal grand jury in Washington with orchestrating a plot to overturn the election, Trump is the lead defendant in a parallel case in Georgia now, charged with racketeering and other crimes along with aides and associates listed below.

Not listed are nine lesser-known Georgia officials charged with additional crimes ranging from perjury to conspiracy to commit computer theft in addition to racketeering.

Mark Meadows

Mark Meadows, who went from being one of Trump's top Republican allies in the US House of Representatives to his White House chief of staff, attended White House meetings related to attempts to undo Trump's election defeat.

READ | Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference

The indictment alleges he helped to fuel the conspiracy by making false statements about the election and conspired with Trump to develop a plan to disrupt and delay the congressional certification of the electoral votes on 6 January 2021.

It also alleges he tried to pressure a chief investigator in the Georgia secretary of state's office, Frances Watson, to speed up the Fulton County signature verification and that he took part in a phone call in which Trump pushed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. 

Raffensperger declined to do so. 

An attorney for Meadows did not respond to a request for comment.

Rudy Giuliani

Trump’s former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, played a prominent public role in the Trump campaign's efforts to push false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. 

The former New York City mayor was involved in litigation that was rejected by courts and falsely claimed in testimony at local hearings in Georgia that he was in possession of evidence proving election fraud.

READ | 'You're dealing with crazy lunatics,' Trump tells supporters after explosive indictment

The indictment alleges he made numerous false statements about election fraud, including to officials in other states like Arizona and Pennsylvania, in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors to keep Trump in power. 

This combination of pictures shows former US presi
This combination of pictures shows former US president Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The Georgia prosecutor who brought sweeping charges against Trump and 18 other defendants said that she wants to hold their trial 'within the next six months'.

He and other Trump allies are also accused of making false statements to Georgia lawmakers about the election, including claims about vote counting errors by Dominion voting machines. 

Giuliani's attorney declined to comment.

John Eastman

Attorney John Eastman represented Trump in a long-shot lawsuit to overturn voting results in four states Trump lost in 2020. 

He has been under scrutiny by both US Special Counsel Jack Smith's office and state prosecutors in Georgia for penning a series of legal memos which claimed that former vice president Mike Pence could reject electors from certain states to deny Democrat Joe Biden a majority of Electoral College votes. 

The indictment in Georgia alleges he was part of a plot to appoint fake electors. 

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark

Jeffrey Clark is a former high-ranking Justice Department official. 

In the waning days of the Trump administration, Clark sought to persuade Trump to oust Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen so that he could take over the department and help pursue Trump's false claims by opening an investigation into voter fraud in Georgia and other swing states. 

The federal indictment brought by Smith against Trump also appears to refer to Clark as a co-conspirator. 

Monday's indictment cites Clark's efforts to persuade Rosen to submit a letter to Georgia falsely claiming the Justice Department had detected voting irregularities there. 

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Sidney Powell

Attorney Sidney Powell played a leading role in promoting false fraud claims after the 2020 US election. 

She was part of a team that filed unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn election results and was sanctioned by a Michigan judge in one of those cases. 

This combination of pictures shows (From L) former
This combination of pictures shows (From L) former lawyer of former President Donald Trump, John Eastman as then-US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on 6 January 2021, in Washington, DC; Sidney Powell speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, and Jeffrey Clark, former acting assistant Attorney General, testifies during a 6 January field hearing held in the US Capitol.

She became an adviser to Trump on fraud claims after the election. 

The indictment accuses her of tampering with electronic ballot markers and tabulators in Coffee County, Georgia, computer theft and unlawfully possessing ballots. 

She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kenneth Chesebro

Kenneth Chesebro is a Trump campaign attorney accused in the indictment of helping to devise a plan to submit fake slates of electors for Trump to obstruct US congressional certification of the election results. 

The indictment alleges he wrote a memo that provided instructions for how alternate slates of electors in states including Georgia should proceed to meet and cast votes for Trump. 

An attorney for Chesebro did not respond to a request for comment.

Jenna Ellis

Attorney Jenna Ellis was part of the Trump campaign's legal team that falsely claimed widespread voter fraud in 2020. 

The indictment alleges that Ellis was part of an effort to get false electors appointed by state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. 

The court papers assert that she wrote legal memos for Trump on how Pence on 6 January 2021 could delay the certification of Biden’s election win. 

Ellis in March agreed to be censured by a Colorado court after admitting to making false claims about voter fraud. 

She could not be immediately reached for comment.

David Shafer

The indictment alleges that David Shafer, who served as Georgia Republican Party chair, played a key role in organising and executing the plan to submit an alternate slate of electors. 

Shafer is among those charged with mailing a fake certificate of the so-called Trump electors to a federal courthouse, as well as other offences tied to the fake elector plot. 

He is also charged with making false statements to Fulton County investigators. 

A lawyer for Shafer did not have an immediate comment.

Michael Roman

Michael Roman, who worked for Trump’s 2020 campaign, is alleged to have played a role in orchestrating the fake elector plot. 

The indictment claims he was in touch with those organising a meeting of the fake Trump electors in Georgia. 

He could not be immediately reached for comment.


