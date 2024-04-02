02 Apr

Share

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block during nightclub work, killing 29

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Firefighters at the site of a fire in a residential building in Istanbul on 2 April 2024. The blaze apparently broke out during construction work in the first and second floors below ground, which housed a nightclub, governor Davut Gul told reporters. (OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Firefighters at the site of a fire in a residential building in Istanbul on 2 April 2024. The blaze apparently broke out during construction work in the first and second floors below ground, which housed a nightclub, governor Davut Gul told reporters. (OZAN KOSE / AFP)
  • At least 29 people died in a fire in the Gayrettepe neighbourhood of Istanbul.
  • The apartment-block fire was apparently started by work on a nightclub in the basement.
  • The workers all died, but police have arrested those who own and manage it.

A fire that raged from the basement of a 16-storey block in central Istanbul left at least 29 people dead Tuesday, with flames and thick smoke billowing for hours despite a massive emergency response.

By late afternoon around 20 fire trucks and ambulances were still crowded around the building, where builders had been working on a nightclub in the basement.

A police cordon kept onlookers and traffic 100 metres away from the scorched facade, while an AFP reporter saw three exhausted firefighters sat on the ground with smoke-blackened faces and equipment.

The fire began at 12:47 the city governor's office said, but it was only in the late afternoon that Davut Gul's team announced the blaze was out.

As well as the 29 killed, one hurt person was still being treated in hospital, his office said.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims dies from smoke inhalation or from the flames.

"An investigation has been opened into the fire that occurred in Gayrettepe (neighbourhood) in the Besiktas district of Istanbul," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

According to the governor's office, workmen had been renovating the basement nightclub when the fire broke out.

All the men working on the site were dead, the governor's office said, adding that it had "issued five arrest warrants", including for the club's owner and manager.

"Three of the suspects have been arrested and two more are being sought," it added.

Mounting toll

The authority had earlier reported that the fire broke out in the below-ground levels of the 16-storey block in Besiktas.

The toll rose throughout the afternoon, with most of the 12 people initially reported seriously hurt then succumbing to their injuries despite hospital treatment.

"I've lost four friends," local man Fikret Kaya told AFP as firefighters were leaving the scene, but could not say any more.

Not far from him, a woman wearing a black cap was weeping with her head in her hands.

The venue, a popular Gayrettepe nightspot called "Club Masquerade", boasted several stages and regularly gave live concerts.

Its license was first issued in 1987 and renewed in 2018, governor Gul said, adding that the club was being "maintained and renovated".

TV images from the scene showed large flames roaring from lower-storey windows, spewing a column of thick black smoke that hugged the building's facade.

Istanbul's newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who rushed to the scene, said "the fire is under control. Let's hope there are no further victims", offering his "condolences" to the relatives of the dead and injured.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
istanbul
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the decision to back Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain for the upcoming series against Ireland?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's no-brainer! Siya is the Springbok captain
47% - 2064 votes
He shouldn't be playing! I'm worried about his fitness
13% - 557 votes
I think it's right for him to captain this series, but he won't get to 2027.
40% - 1751 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and...

30 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and why?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama

24 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits

15 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?

11 Jun

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?

08 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections

28 May

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.29
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+0.4%
Platinum
995.60
+0.6%
Palladium
993.29
+2.2%
Gold
2,371.65
+0.3%
Silver
30.82
+0.0%
Brent Crude
84.66
-1.3%
Top 40
73,478
-0.1%
All Share
80,445
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,567
+0.6%
Industrial 25
107,557
-0.2%
Financial 15
18,902
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high

25 May

Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany

24 May

Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy...

10 Jul

Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy challenges
Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms

10 Jul

Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm

08 Jul

Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo