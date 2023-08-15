15 Aug

Share

Four Australians, two Indonesians rescued off coast of Sumatra

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four Australians paddling on their surfboards and two Indonesians were found alive in the sea off Indonesia's west coast on 15 August, nearly two days after their boat was hit by bad weather.
Four Australians paddling on their surfboards and two Indonesians were found alive in the sea off Indonesia's west coast on 15 August, nearly two days after their boat was hit by bad weather.
AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL SEARCH AND RESCUE AGENCY (BAS
  • Four Australians and two Indonesians were rescued off the coast of Sumatra after their boat hit bad weather.
  • The group was reported missing after one of the boats failed to arrive at the private island of Pinang.
  • Rescuers found the six people alive, but one is still missing.

Six people, including four Australian tourists, who were reported missing off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island after their boat hit bad weather have been found alive, an official said Tuesday.

READ | Soldiers hospitalised after croc attack, Australian defence department charged

Two boats carrying a total of 17 people left Nias island for the private island of Pinang on Sunday, but one of the boats, which carried four Australians and three Indonesians, failed to arrive, prompting authorities to launch a search-and-rescue operation Monday.

Rescuers found the four Australians and two Indonesians alive, and are still searching for the Indonesian who remains missing, said local rescue agency head Octavianto.

"At the moment, all victims have been evacuated to the Pinang resort to receive further medical attention," Octavianto, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, said in a statement Tuesday.

"For the last victim, the search is ongoing by rescuers around waters near Tuangku island and Palawak island."

This handout photo taken and released by the Natio
This handout photo taken and released by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on 14 August 2023 shows personnel searching for seven people, including four Australian tourists, who went missing when their boat hit bad weather off Indonesia's Sumatra island.

Marine accidents occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation of around 17 000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel despite poor safety standards.

In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra.

Last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indonesiaaccidentaustralia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 707 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
9% - 188 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 519 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
20% - 396 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 179 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

14 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.15
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.32
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
889.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,233.89
-1.5%
Gold
1,901.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.52
-0.4%
Brent-ruolie
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
70,045
-0.8%
All Share
75,591
-0.8%
Resource 10
57,712
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,154
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,902
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo