13m ago

Share

Genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash - Russian investigators

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Genetic tests conducted by Russian investigators confirmed that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.
  • The identities of all 10 passengers, including Prigozhin and his right-hand Dmitry Utkin, corresponded with the tests.
  • Prigozhin's Wagner soldiers played a prominent role in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, as part of President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last week.

Russia's aviation agency had previously published the names of all 10 people on board the private jet which crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow on Wednesday. They included Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, his right-hand man who helped found the Wagner group.

"As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet," it said.

There had been some speculation, especially on pro-Wagner Telegram channels, about whether Prigozhin – who was known to take various security precautions in anticipation of a possible attempt on his life – had really been on the doomed flight.

Authorities have yet to say what they believe caused his private jet to fall from the sky.

'Stab in the back'

The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries staged a mutiny against Russian military commanders in which they took control of a southern city, Rostov, and advanced towards Moscow before turning around 200km from the capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the 23-24 June mutiny as a treacherous "stab in the back", but later met with Prigozhin in the Kremlin.

He sent his condolences on Thursday to the families of those believed to have died in the crash.

READ | Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin's presumed death

Western politicians and commentators have suggested, without presenting evidence, that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed as punishment for the mutiny, which also represented the biggest challenge to Putin's own rule since he came to power in 1999.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that such suggestions were "an absolute lie". Asked whether Putin might attend Prigozhin's funeral, Peskov said it was too early to say and also noted the president's "busy schedule".

Prigozhin's Wagner soldiers played a prominent role in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, in particular the months-long siege of the city of Bakhmut.

Putin paid a mixed tribute to Prigozhin on Thursday, describing him as a "talented businessman", but also as a flawed character who "made serious mistakes in life".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wagner grouprussiaukrainesecuritymilitary
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 2318 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 2304 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.43
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.72
0.0%
Palladium
1,223.28
0.0%
Gold
1,914.84
0.0%
Silver
24.22
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo