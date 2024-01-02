02 Jan

Share

Guest injured after Italian MP takes gun to New Year's Eve party

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo.
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo.
@EmanuelePozzolo/X(formerly Twitter)
  • A firearm belonging to Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo was accidentally discharged at a New Year's Eve party.
  • The gun, which Pozzolo did not fire, injured a guest attending the event.
  • Possession of firearms in Italy is strictly regulated, with opposition parties criticising Pozzolo's brandishing of the weapon.

An MP from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party was at the centre of a political storm on Tuesday after taking a gun to a New Year's Eve party where someone was shot with it.

Emanuele Pozzolo, a lawmaker for Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, has admitted owning the mini revolver - reported to be a 22-calibre North American Arms revolver - but says he did not fire it.

It was discharged by accident, he said, causing a light injury to the leg of a guest, the son-in-law of a bodyguard of junior justice minister Andrea Delmastro - who was also in attendance.

"I confirm that the shot was accidentally fired from a pistol I legally held but it was not me that fired," Pozzolo, 38, said in a statement cited by the La Repubblica daily.

The incident at the party in Rosazza near Turin, which about 30 guests attended, is under investigation, according to reports.

But the story drew astonishment and outrage among opposition politicians.

Possession of firearms in Italy is strictly regulated. However, Meloni's party last month proposed to reduce to 16 the minimum age at which someone can obtain a permit for a hunting rifle.

"We could not have imagined that the passion for weapons of Giorgia Meloni's party was such that MPs would take them loaded to New Year's Eve parties," said Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party.

Former centrist prime minister Matteo Renzi added: "Why bring guns to a New Year's Eve party in the presence of MPs and members of the government?

"Meloni's (party) are not a ruling class. They are inadequate, incapable, unpresentable. And dangerous, first and foremost for themselves."

Neither Meloni nor her party has yet to react officially.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
giorgia meloniitalypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the decision to back Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain for the upcoming series against Ireland?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's no-brainer! Siya is the Springbok captain
47% - 2061 votes
He shouldn't be playing! I'm worried about his fitness
13% - 556 votes
I think it's right for him to captain this series, but he won't get to 2027.
40% - 1750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and...

30 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and why?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama

24 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits

15 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?

11 Jun

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?

08 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections

28 May

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.29
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+0.4%
Platinum
995.60
+0.6%
Palladium
993.29
+2.2%
Gold
2,371.65
+0.3%
Silver
30.82
+0.0%
Brent Crude
84.66
-1.3%
Top 40
73,478
-0.1%
All Share
80,445
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,567
+0.6%
Industrial 25
107,557
-0.2%
Financial 15
18,902
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high

25 May

Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany

24 May

Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy...

10 Jul

Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy challenges
Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms

10 Jul

Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm

08 Jul

Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo