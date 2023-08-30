1h ago

Share

Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as 'extremely dangerous' Category 3 storm

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida on 30 August 2023, at 12h01UTC.
This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida on 30 August 2023, at 12h01UTC.
AFP PHOTO / NOAA/GOES
  • Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, with destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge warnings.
  • Most of Florida's 21 million residents, and many in adjacent states, were under hurricane warnings and emergency declarations.
  • Authorities warned of possible fatalities, and residents prepared for flooding, power outages, and evacuation orders.

Millions of residents were evacuated or hunkered down in homes and bunkers as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm on Wednesday, and authorities warned a life-threatening storm surge was possible.

Drawing strength from the Gulf of Mexico's warm waters, Idalia was forecast to unleash destructive winds and torrential downpours that will cause coastal flooding up to 16 feet (4.88 m) deep.

"Don't put your life at risk by doing anything dumb at this point. This thing's powerful," Governor Ron DeSantis said at an early news briefing in Tallahassee that was interrupted for a few seconds by a power cut.

The NHC said Idalia made landfall at 07:45 EDT (11:45 GMT) at Keaton Beach, an ocean-front community of 13 000 people in Taylor County, about 121 km southeast of Tallahassee, the state capital. It is located in Florida's Big Bend region, where the state's northern Gulf Coast panhandle curves into the western side of the Florida Peninsula.

Video footage from Keaton Beach posted on social media platform X by storm chaser Sidney Grimmett showed heavy downpours and trees whipping in the wind as an electrical line sparked along the side of a roadway.

Overnight, Idalia attained "an extremely dangerous Category 4 intensity" on the five-step Saffir-Simpson wind scale on its way to landfall in Florida Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said.

But as of 07:00 EDT (11:00 GMT) it weakened slightly, slipping into Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of 201 km/h. Any storm reaching Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

Most of Florida's 21 million residents, and many in the adjacent states of Georgia and South Carolina, were under hurricane warnings and other storm-related advisories. State emergency declarations were issued in all three.

Danger to life

"They're expecting some fatalities, so I don't want to be one of them," Rene Hoffman, 62, said as she prepared to leave her home in Steinhatchee, Florida. She owns a food stand that she secured to her husband's pickup truck to keep it from washing or blowing away.

Florida's Gulf Coast, southeastern Georgia and eastern parts of North and South Carolina could face 10 to 20 cm of rain through Thursday, with isolated areas seeing as much as a foot of rain (30 cm), the hurricane center warned.

Officials said the storm's most dangerous feature would be a powerful surge of wind-driven surf that is expected to flood barrier islands and other low-lying areas along the coast.

Surge warnings were posted for hundreds of kilometres of shoreline, from Sarasota to the sport fishing haven of Indian Pass at the western end of Apalachicola Bay. In some areas, the surge could rise as high as 16 feet (4.9 m), the NHC said.

"If you end up with a storm surge that even approaches 16 feet, the chances of surviving that are not great," DeSantis said. "You would need to be in a three-story building because it is going to rise very, very high."

Sparsely populated compared with the Tampa-St. Petersburg area to the south, the Big Bend features a marshy coast, threaded with freshwater springs and rivers, and a cluster of small offshore islands forming Cedar Key, a historic fishing village demolished in 1896 by a hurricane's storm surge.

At the White House on Tuesday, US President Biden said he and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the 2024 presidential election, were "in constant contact" about storm preparations.

Biden was set to speak about the government's hurricane response efforts later on Wednesday.

Idalia grew from a tropical storm into a hurricane early on Tuesday, a day after passing west of Cuba, where it damaged homes, knocked out power, flooded villages and prompted mass evacuations.

It will be the fourth major hurricane to strike Florida in the past seven years, following Irma in 2017, Michael in 2018 and Ian, which peaked at Category 5, last September.

More than 40 school districts in Florida canceled classes, DeSantis said, and Tampa International Airport suspended commercial operations on Tuesday.

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: In an aerial
In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida.

About 5 500 National Guard members were mobilized, while 30 000 to 40 000 electricity workers were on standby. The state has set aside 1.1 million gallons of gasoline to address interruptions to fuel supplies, the governor said.

In Sarasota - a city hard-hit by Ian last year - Milton Bontrager, 40, who runs a charter fishing service near Tampa, said his home was boarded up and stocked with food, water and a generator, and his boats were secure.

"I don't panic, I prepare," he said on Tuesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usfloridahurricanehurricane idalia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3935 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3737 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

29 Aug

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.54
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.24
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
973.94
-0.5%
Palladium
1,232.74
-0.5%
Gold
1,946.17
+0.5%
Silver
24.79
+0.3%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,478
+0.6%
All Share
75,209
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,318
+0.9%
Industrial 25
103,531
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,233
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo