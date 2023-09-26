26 Sep 2023

Share

Ireland's biggest TV event of the year so far, not even counting pubs: Beating the Boks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Irish supporters celebrate their team's victory over South Africa. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Irish supporters celebrate their team's victory over South Africa. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
  • Some 200 000 extra people in Ireland joined in to watch the final stages of that country's World Cup triumph over the Springboks.
  • Even without them, the match was Ireland's biggest television event of the year to date.
  • That's not even counting those who were watching in pubs.

Ireland's win over South Africa on Saturday, which saw them take a major step towards reaching the knockout stages at the Rugby World Cup, attracted the biggest television audience of the year so far for RTE, Ireland's national broadcaster.

The 13-8 victory against the Springboks drew an average audience of 1.2 million, which peaked at 1.4 million as the game reached its closing stages, according to figures from RTE.

Ireland has a total population of just over five million people.

Those impressive viewing numbers do not include the many fans watching in pubs around the country.

In addition, there were 243 000 live streams on RTE Player, the broadcaster's on-demand service.

To put the figures into perspective, the All-Ireland Gaelic Football final - typically the country's biggest sporting event of the year - drew an average audience of 971 000.

The most-watched Six Nations game in Ireland this year was the team's win in Scotland, which attracted an average audience of 816 000.

The number of viewers in Ireland tuning in to this edition of the World Cup are already well up on the 2019 tournament.


That year the biggest Irish audience tuned in for their side's quarter-final loss to New Zealand, with 776 000 watching.

Ireland is a sports-mad country, where nine of the top 10 TV audiences last year were for sporting events. The All-Ireland football final beat all other sports, but rugby's popularity saw the Six Nations grab four of the top 10 places.

The consistent number one in Ireland's top TV audience list is The Late Late Toy Show, a special Christmas edition of a popular talk show.

Last year's edition brought in over 1.5 million viewers, and it keeps the biggest sporting events off the top spot year after year. This could all change, however, depending on what happens in France at the World Cup in the coming weeks.

Ireland's place in the quarter-finals is not quite secured but, if all goes to plan, there could be another meeting with New Zealand on the cards.

A game of that magnitude could see even more TV viewing records broken in a country which is daring to dream of World Cup glory, despite the heartaches of the past.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
rugby world cupirelandspringboks
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the new GNU Cabinet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The DA got the raw end of the deal
30% - 905 votes
Loving this era of political diversity
12% - 377 votes
The ratio of posts seems fair to me
3% - 101 votes
Too many ministries; it doesn't add up
33% - 1012 votes
If the markets are happy, I'm happy
21% - 632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Q&A: Candid conversations with South Africa's party leaders

29 Apr

PODCAST | Q&A: Candid conversations with South Africa's party leaders
PODCAST | Episode 9: An interview with BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane

13 May

PODCAST | Episode 9: An interview with BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane
PODCAST | Episode 8: An interview with ANC leader Gwede Mantashe

06 May

PODCAST | Episode 8: An interview with ANC leader Gwede Mantashe
PODCAST | Episode 7: An interview with Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi

29 Apr

PODCAST | Episode 7: An interview with Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi
PODCAST | Episode 6: An interview with GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille

22 Apr

PODCAST | Episode 6: An interview with GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille
PODCAST | Episode 5: An interview with FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald

15 Apr

PODCAST | Episode 5: An interview with FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.45
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.86
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+1.1%
Platinum
999.87
+0.1%
Palladium
1,027.28
+1.9%
Gold
2,355.06
+1.1%
Silver
30.48
+3.3%
Brent Crude
86.24
-0.4%
Top 40
73,682
+1.5%
All Share
80,773
+1.7%
Resource 10
60,906
+3.0%
Industrial 25
108,517
+0.8%
Financial 15
19,048
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high

25 May

Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany

24 May

Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and...

03 Jul

WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and new leaders
The economic and social impact of illness

03 Jul

The economic and social impact of illness
Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards

01 Jul

Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24171.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo