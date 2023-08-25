It couldn't give R50m to Cuba. Now SA's African Renaissance fund is getting a new name – and mission

After being in the works for 16 years, South Africa is finally due to get a new agency to co-ordinate all its foreign aid and development work – not long after its current incarnation was blocked from giving R50 million to Cuba.



In the process of setting it up, a fund worth some R1 billion will lose its strong focus on Africa, and gain a rather more mercenary mandate.

On Friday, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor published a draft of the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund Amendment Bill for comment.