It couldn't give R50m to Cuba. Now SA's African Renaissance fund is getting a new name – and mission

Phillip de Wet
A draft African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund Amendment Bill has been published and seeks to turn the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund into the South African Development Partnership Agency.
After being in the works for 16 years, South Africa is finally due to get a new agency to co-ordinate all its foreign aid and development work – not long after its current incarnation was blocked from giving R50 million to Cuba.

In the process of setting it up, a fund worth some R1 billion will lose its strong focus on Africa, and gain a rather more mercenary mandate.

On Friday, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor published a draft of the African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund Amendment Bill for comment.

south african development partnership agencyafrican renaissance and international cooperation fundnaledi pandorsouth africacubaforeign policy
