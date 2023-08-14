Italian airport forced to close after Mount Etna erupts

The airport in Catania, Sicily has closed due to an eruption at nearby Mount Etna.

Flights are expected to resume on Monday evening.

Catania's Mayor also prohibited the use of motorcycles and bicycles for 48 hours due to the volcanic ash.

"Because of an eruption at Etna and falling ash, flights are suspended until 20:00 (18:00 GMT)," the airport said on its website.

Earlier Monday, it had said departures and arrivals had been halted until just 13:00.

Catania's Mayor Enrico Trantino has also prohibited the use of motorcycles and bicycles for the next 48 hours, "because several areas are covered with a layer of volcanic ash", city hall said on its website.

The ash can quickly become slippery on roads and increase the risk of accidents. At 3 324 metres, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500 000 years.

Most recently, Catania airport was closed for a day on 21 May due to an eruption.

Around 10 million passengers last year transited through the airport, which serves the eastern part of Sicily.



