2h ago

Share

'It's chaos': Survivors of Hawaii fire slam official response as they struggle to cope

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • It's been a week since the devastating Hawaiian fire.
  • At least 106 people were killed.
  • Federal officials have promised resources to aid in the recovery.

A week after wildfire ravaged the resort town of Lahaina, traumatised Maui residents have grown weary from living off relief supplies while many are kept from inspecting their homes and still left awaiting news about their missing loved one.

The inferno killed at least 106 people after racing from grasslands outside town into Lahaina last Tuesday.

The magnitude of the fire, which charred a 13km2 area of town in hours, combined with the logistical challenges of recovery have taken a toll on many of Lahaina's 13 000 year-round residents, who are also facing the prospect of precious tourist dollars evaporating.

Kiet Ma, a 56-year-old taxi driver who lost his home, said he found the local disaster response disorganised.

"The police, everyone, first responders, they're all rushing in but not enough manpower, and it's chaos," Ma said from his in-laws' home on the outskirts of Lahaina, where he is staying indefinitely.

EXPLAINER | What to know about Maui's wildfires, Hawaii's deadliest disaster

Even as donations have poured in and Hawaii and federal officials have promised vast resources to aid in the recovery, Kanamu Balinbin, a local football coach, took matters into his own hands, setting up a relief camp where people who lost their homes and belongings could find water and food.

"I was devastated. I consider myself a strong leader, but it broke me," Balinbin said about his emotions after witnessing the destruction. 

He added:

This is what keeps me going, helping people. A lot of us are at that stage.

He said some of the local frustration stemmed from the longstanding perception that Maui does not receive enough attention from the state government despite its robust tourism revenues.

Mary Kerstulovich, a Maui real estate agent who has sought supplies and housing for evacuees, said there was finally a sense government relief was arriving a full week after the disaster, but she said Lahaina still needed a more effective plan to obtain goods.

"There is still a lot of chaos. People need supplies still," Kerstulovich said.

Keith Turi, the Federal Emergency Management Agency's deputy associate administrator for response and recovery, acknowledged the deep sense of loss felt by survivors, but said FEMA had a warehouse of supplies in Hawaii and was working with state and county officials to supply shelters and relief operations.

"In the days immediately after something like this, there's a range of frustrations and challenges. But we feel like that in coordination with our partners that we are well positioned to be providing that support," Turi told reporters.

The fire destroyed or damaged more than 2 200 buildings, 86% of them residential, and caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage, officials said.

Charred remains of a burned neighbourhood are seen
Charred remains of a burned neighbourhood are seen in the aftermath of a wildfire, in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii. The death toll in Hawaii's wildfires rose to 106 and could double over the next 10 days, the state's governor said.

Adding to the local frustration, few residents have been permitted back into Lahaina to visit their properties. 

Hawaii Governor Josh Green announced on Tuesday night that Lahaina residents and employees would be allowed onto a highway leading to town. 

A previous relaxation of the road closure was soon halted after curiosity seekers clogged streets being used by rescue workers.

Meanwhile, up to 20 cadaver dogs have led search teams on a block-by-block search of the ashes, covering 27% of the disaster area as of Tuesday, Green said in a televised address.

US President Joe Biden has said he would like to visit Maui as soon as possible, which Green said would be "in the coming weeks" to avoid disrupting recovery efforts.

"He did not want to interfere with the incredibly difficult emotional, physical work that goes on in a disaster zone," Green said after speaking with the president.

FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) agents watch as a
FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) agents watch as additional refrigerated storage containers arrive adjacent to the Maui Police Forensic Facility where human remains are stored in the aftermath Maui wildfires in Wailuku, Hawaii.
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aft
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii are seen.
TOPSHOT - An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023
An aerial image taken on 10 August 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

Only three of the deceased had been officially identified as of Monday, police said, but stories about those who perished have begun to emerge from friends and relatives.

On the fundraising website GoFundMe, relatives of Kevin and Saane Tanaka said Saane's sister, 7-year-old nephew and parents were found in a burned-out car near their home on Thursday morning.

"Words cannot express how devastating this is for the family," the post said, noting that the Tanakas have had no time to grieve after taking in more than a dozen other displaced relatives.

Another post described how Joe Schilling - "Uncle Joe" to his adopted family, the Bluhs - died while helping five elderly people escape from his housing complex.

"He was known as 'Funcle Joe' for a reason," Akiva Bluh wrote. 

"Whether it be the trips to go bullet-shell hunting or staying up late while my parents were gone so he could sneak us his famous sugar toast, he was always willing to act out of love and kindness toward myself and my brothers."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1300 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
9% - 341 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 945 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 683 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 338 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | To drink or not to drink: News24, Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

14 Aug

LISTEN LIVE | To drink or not to drink: News24, Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.13
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.89
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
888.55
-0.4%
Palladium
1,231.26
-0.6%
Gold
1,906.45
+0.2%
Silver
22.72
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,177
-1.2%
All Share
74,711
-1.2%
Resource 10
56,904
-1.4%
Industrial 25
104,668
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,791
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo