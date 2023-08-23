Japan government says North Korea fired missile that has flown towards Pacific

North Korea appeared to have fired a missile that flew towards the Pacific Ocean, Japan's government said on Thursday.

It earlier issued an emergency warning just before 04:00 over the J-alert broadcasting system telling residents of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors.

That was lifted minutes later.

It was not immediately clear what type of missile might have been launched, but the Kyodo agency, citing the government in Tokyo, said the projectile was overflying Japan.

Two days ago Pyongyang said it would launch a satellite between 24 and 31 August, its second such attempt this year.