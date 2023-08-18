1h ago

Share

'Jurors have signed their death warrant': Trump trial grand jury threatened, addresses posted online

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Names and addresses of grand jury members who indicted Donald Trump were posted online.
  • The posts also included violent rhetoric.
  • Law enforcement officials are investigating.

Law enforcement officials are investigating threats related to former president Donald Trump's election interference investigation in Georgia, after names and addresses of grand jury members were posted online, a sheriff's office said.

"Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Posts on social media of the purported names and addresses of the Fulton County grand jury were tracked by Advance Democracy, a non-profit research organisation whose president, Dan Jones, is a former FBI investigator and staffer for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Two NBC News reporters who wrote about the grand jury incident later had their own purported addresses posted online, according to the group's latest draft report seen by Reuters.

The organisation also found posts employing violent rhetoric against Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, who oversaw the more-than-two-year investigation of a suspected scheme by Trump and 18 others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

READ | Donald Trump wants to delay election subversion case in the interest of 'justice and fair trial'

Jones told Reuters:

Statements by Trump and his allies continue to inspire violent language and threats online.

"The latest threats against jury members shows you don't have to be a politician or government official to be the target. It's critical that the Fulton County Sheriff's Office take this matter seriously. Equally important is that political leaders on the right denounce these threats and the statements that inspire them."

Fulton County contains Atlanta, Georgia's largest city and the state capital.

This month, following an indictment by US Special Counsel Jack Smith on Republican Trump's efforts to overturn his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, Trump lashed out on his Truth Social media site, saying: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

The 98-page Georgia indictment on Monday listed 19 defendants and 41 criminal counts in all. 

Echoing his criticism of the other investigations he faces, Trump has called the indictment a political "witch hunt". 

This combination of pictures shows (From L) former
This combination of pictures shows (From L) former lawyer of former President Donald Trump, John Eastman as then-US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on 6 January 2021, in Washington, DC; Sidney Powell speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, and Jeffrey Clark, former acting assistant Attorney General, testifies during a 6 January field hearing held in the US Capitol.
Donald Trump supporters contributed $4 million in
Donald Trump supporters contributed $4 million in 24 hours after his latest indictment.
Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a r
Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment alleging four felony counts against former US president Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to run for president in the 2024 election.

"We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty," the sheriff's office said.

An indictment in Georgia that is available as a public record includes the names of grand jurors but not their addresses or any other personally identifiable information.

A woman from Texas was charged this month with threatening the federal judge overseeing Trump's separate criminal case in Washington about the 2020 election.

Reports by Advance Democracy, which conducts public interest investigations, this week found posts by users on at least four social media websites targeting the grand jurors that "often included violent rhetoric".

"These jurors have signed their death warrant by falsely indicting President Trump," one report quoted a poster as saying.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2806 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 737 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1921 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1359 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 671 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.09
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.25
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.74
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.20
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
900.97
+0.5%
Palladium
1,223.32
-0.1%
Gold
1,893.89
+0.2%
Silver
22.78
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,904
-1.4%
All Share
73,352
-1.4%
Resource 10
54,969
-1.6%
Industrial 25
103,569
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,546
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo