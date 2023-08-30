29m ago

Kremlin says Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately

A view shows the grave of Wagner private mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a private jet crash in the Tver region last week, at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in Saint Petersburg on 30 August 2023.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
  • The Kremlin has acknowledged the possibility that the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin might have been a deliberate act.
  • Prigozhin was traveling on a private Embraer jet from Moscow to St. Petersburg when the plane crashed, killing all 10 people on board.
  • The cause of the crash is still unknown, but different versions are being considered.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the investigation into the plane crash which killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin included the possibility that it was caused deliberately, its first explicit acknowledgement that he may have been assassinated.

"It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version - you know what we are talking about – let's say, a deliberate atrocity," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Let's wait for the results of our Russian investigation."

The private Embraer jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed north of Moscow killing all 10 people on board on 23 August, including two other top Wagner figures, his four bodyguards and a crew of three.

The cause is still unclear, but villagers near the scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.

A handout photograph taken and released by Russian Investigative Committee on August 23, 2023, shows rescuers working at the site of a plane crash near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region. A private plane crashed in Moscow's Tver region and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers, Russian agencies said on 23 August 2023.

The plane crashed exactly two months after Prigozhin took control of the southern city of Rostov in late June, the opening salvo of a mutiny that shook the foundations of President Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Russia has informed Brazil's aircraft investigation authority that it will not probe the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer jet under international rules "at the moment", the Brazilian agency told Reuters.

Asked about that report, Peskov said: "First of all, the investigation is underway; the Investigative Committee is engaged in this."

"In this case, there can be no talk of any international aspect," Peskov said.


