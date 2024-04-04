04 Apr

Share

Macron believes France, allies 'could have stopped' Rwanda genocide

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on 4 April 2024. He is expected to deliver a video message on the Rwandan genocide at the weekend. (MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, on 4 April 2024. He is expected to deliver a video message on the Rwandan genocide at the weekend. (MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL / AFP)
  • France will admit that it and its allies could have stopped the Rwandan genocide of 1994.
  • The 30-year anniversary of the start of that slaughter will be commemorated this weekend.
  • In a video message, French President Emmanuel Macron is due to say other countries lacked the will to intervene.

President Emmanuel Macron believes France and its Western and African allies "could have stopped" Rwanda's 1994 genocide but did not have the will to halt the slaughter of an estimated 800 000 people, mostly ethnic Tutsis, the presidency said on Thursday.

In a video message to be published on Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of the genocide, Macron will emphasise that "when the phase of total extermination against the Tutsis began, the international community had the means to know and act", a French presidential official said, asking not to be named.

The president believes that at the time, the international community already had historical experience of witnessing genocide with the Holocaust in World War II and the mass killings of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey during World War I.

Macron will say that "France, which could have stopped the genocide with its Western and African allies, did not have the will" to do so, the official added.

The president will not be heading to Kigali to attend commemorations of the genocide this Sunday alongside Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and France will instead be represented by Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

Macron, during a visit to Rwanda in 2021, recognised France's "responsibilities" in the genocide and said only the survivors could grant "the gift of forgiveness".

But he stopped short of an apology and Kagame, who led the Tutsi rebellion that ended the genocide, has long insisted on the need for a stronger statement.

A historical commission set up by Macron and led by historian Vincent Duclert also concluded in 2021 that there had been a "failure" on the part of France under former leader Francois Mitterrand, while adding that there was no evidence Paris was complicit in the killings.

Marcel Kabanda, president of the Ibuka France genocide survivor association, welcomed Macron's new message reported on Thursday.

"It goes even further than the Duclert report or his message in Kigali" in 2021, he said.

"I'm overjoyed he is giving France this positive image of a country that recognises its faults and grows through recognising its history," he said.

In his video message, Macron is to "reiterate the importance of the duty of remembrance, but also of developing and disseminating reference knowledge, in particular through the education of younger generations in France," the presidency said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
emmanuel macronrwandagenocide
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the decision to back Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain for the upcoming series against Ireland?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's no-brainer! Siya is the Springbok captain
47% - 2064 votes
He shouldn't be playing! I'm worried about his fitness
13% - 557 votes
I think it's right for him to captain this series, but he won't get to 2027.
40% - 1751 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and...

30 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Ultimate Girls Trip SA sparks date etiquette conversation. Who pays and why?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama

24 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap – Nonku Williams' tangled love and Ultimate Girls Trip SA drama
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits

15 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Ranking and rating The Mommy Club S2 reunion outfits
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?

11 Jun

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Who knew that 'full time' parenting was this hard?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?

08 Jun

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap - Where is Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip SA's Londie London?
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections

28 May

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Solving for X in the mathematics of elections
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.29
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+0.4%
Platinum
995.60
+0.6%
Palladium
993.29
+2.2%
Gold
2,371.65
+0.3%
Silver
30.82
+0.0%
Brent Crude
84.66
-1.3%
Top 40
73,478
-0.1%
All Share
80,445
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,567
+0.6%
Industrial 25
107,557
-0.2%
Financial 15
18,902
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high

25 May

Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany

24 May

Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy...

10 Jul

Standard Bank backs I-G3N in pioneering local battery production amidst energy challenges
Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms

10 Jul

Your guide to diphtheria and its symptoms
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm

08 Jul

Standard Bank funds major hydro project for Eastern Cape commercial farm
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo