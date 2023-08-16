1h ago

'Maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army' caused Travis King to flee - North Korea

  • US soldier Travis King crossed the border into North Korea from South Korea.
  • North Korea says he wants refuge in the country.
  • The US Army declined to classify him as a POW.

North Korea concluded that Travis King wants refuge there or in another country because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination" in the US and the military, state media said on Wednesday, Pyongyang's first public acknowledgement of King's crossing from South Korea on 18 July.

A private in the US Army, King dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.

US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally, and have declined so far to classify him as a prisoner of war.

North Korean investigators have also concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," KCNA reported, using the initials of North Korea's official name. 

KCNA added:

He also expressed his willingness to seek refuge in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society.

KCNA said King was "kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army" after his crossing and the investigation is still active.

King's uncle, Myron Gates, told ABC News in August that his nephew, who is black, was experiencing racism during his military deployment, and that after he spent time in a South Korean jail, he did not sound like himself.

READ | Travis King disappeared into a North Korea more isolated than ever

US officials have so far said that the North had not provided substantive responses to requests for information on King.

The Pentagon said it could not verify King's comments as reported by KCNA and remains focused on his safe return. 

It did not address whether it had heard more details from North Korea.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US soldier Travis King voluntarily crossed the bor
US soldier Travis King voluntarily crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea to seek refuge, says North Korean authorities.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Command (UNC), which oversees the border village where King crossed, said he did not have anything to add to previous statements.

"Mentioning King's willingness to seek refuge in North Korea or a third country shows that it's still unclear where he wants to go," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

Tae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat and now a South Korean lawmaker, said state media's description of King as an "illegal intruder" rather than voluntary defector, as well as its mention of a third country, could suggest that North Korea might not be willing to keep him for a long time.

"It raises the possibility for North Korea to send him to a third country, where US officials can pick up and bring him home if he wishes," he said in a statement.

How to classify the 23-year-old has been an open question for the US military.

As an active-duty soldier he might appear to qualify as a POW, given that the US and North Korea technically remain at war. 

A United States national entered North Korea durin
US soldier Travis King (4th L, black shirts) attending a border tour to the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.

The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Factors including King's decision to cross into North Korea of his own free will, in civilian attire, appear to have disqualified him from POW status, US officials have said.

King, who joined the US Army in January 2021, is a cavalry scout with the Korean Rotational Force, which is part of the US security commitment to South Korea.

But his posting was dogged by legal troubles.

He faced two allegations of assault in South Korea, and eventually pleaded guilty to one instance of assault and destroying public property for damaging a police car during a profanity-laced tirade against Koreans, according to court documents. 

He was due to face more disciplinary measures when he arrived back in the US.

King had finished serving military detention and had been transported by the US military to the airport to return to his home unit in the US. 

Instead, he left the airport and joined a tour of the border area, where he ran across despite attempts by South Korean and US guards to stop him.


