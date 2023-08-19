1h ago

Share

More than 26 000 ordered to flee as Tenerife wildfire rages

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • An estimated 26 000 people may have been forced flee a wildfire raging out of control on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife.
  • Officials say the blaze, which broke out late Tuesday, is the biggest fire ever experienced in the Canary Islands.
  • So far the blaze has affected 11 municipalities on Tenerife.

An estimated 26 000 people may have been forced flee a wildfire raging out of control on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife as high temperatures and strong winds plagued efforts to tackle the massive blaze, the emergency services said Saturday.

The huge blaze, which broke out late Tuesday in a mountainous northeastern area of the island, is the biggest fire ever experienced in the Canary Islands, officials said.

"Provisional estimates suggest that more than 26 000 people may have been evacuated," the emergency services wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing census data.

In an update late on Friday, officials said some 4 500 people had been evacuated since the fire began.

But following an unexpectedly difficult night of "severe weather" characterised by strong winds and higher-than-expected temperatures, the authorities ordered more evacuations.

"The fire and the weather have changed and we've had to evacuate five municipalities in northern Tenerife," said Manuel Miranda, pointing to "the danger and the proximity of the fire".

READ | We might still lose everything': Canada firefighters tackle wildfires, town evacuated

In (a later) update, Montse Roman, technical director of the emergency, warned it was "possible that further evacuations may take place if the fire spreads".

As the fire spread down the mountainside towards the northern town of La Matanza de Acentejo, Candelaria Bencomo Betancor, a farmer in her 70s, looked on in anguish.

"The fire is close to our farm, we've got trucks, vans, chickens, everything... it's a business that is going well but if the fire comes, it will totally ruin us," she told AFPTV, on the verge of tears.

"They have to do something because the fire is right there."

A wildfire rages out of control through forested s
A wildfire rages out of control through forested slopes in La Matanza on the Canary island of Tenerife on 19 August 2023.
Desiree Martin/AFP

So far the blaze has affected 11 municipalities on Tenerife, the largest of the seven Canary Islands. By late Friday it had burnt through 5 000 hectares, which is nearly 2.5% of Tenerife's surface area which covers 203 400 hectares.

Canary Islands leader Fernando Clavijo said weather conditions overnight had been "severe... meaning the fire spread, mainly along the northern slopes".

There had been "much stronger winds, temperatures much higher than expected and lower relative humidity", he added.

A 6th-generation wildfire

Pedro Martinez, who is in charge of extinction efforts, told reporters the blaze was "behaving like a sixth-generation wildfire" - a term referring to a mega forest fire.

Its perimeter had "most certainly grown a lot" overnight and was "descending steadily" down the northern mountainside, he added.

"The fire is beyond our capacity to extinguish it, maybe not in all sectors, but in a large part of the sectors," he admitted, as efforts to tackle the flames were being hampered by the huge clouds of smoke and the wind.

Maria del Pilar Rodriguez Padron, another resident of Matanza said she was sleeping in her car by the house.

"They offered us a place to stay but we prefer to stay in the car because we can watch the house and see whether it burns or not. Being elsewhere we just wouldn't be able to sleep," she told AFPTV.

Visiting the fire control centre and the affected areas, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said all the state's resources were being made available to the island to tackle "this extremely serious emergency".

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will also visit Tenerife on Monday.

Towering pillar of smoke 

The blaze has generated a vast pillar of smoke that now stretches some eight kilometres into the air, officials said, rising far above the summit of Mount Teide, the volcano that towers over the island.

At 3 715 metres, Teide is Spain's highest peak and a popular tourist destination, but all roads to the national park were closed on Thursday.

READ | Under pressure over Hawaii fire response, Maui emergency head resigns, citing 'health reasons'

The blaze broke out after the archipelago suffered a heatwave that left many areas tinder dry.

Last year was a particularly bad year for wildfires in Europe, with Spain the worst-hit nation, suffering nearly 500 blazes that destroyed more than 300 000 hectares, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

So far this year, EFFIS says almost 76 000 hectares have been ravaged by 340 fires in Spain, one of the European countries most vulnerable to climate change.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spainwildfire
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 3133 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 822 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 2130 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1492 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

11h ago

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.27
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
909.88
0.0%
Palladium
1,256.13
0.0%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
67,621
-1.9%
All Share
73,081
-1.8%
Resource 10
54,747
-2.0%
Industrial 25
102,968
-1.8%
Financial 15
16,525
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo