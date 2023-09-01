48m ago

NASA images show crater left by failed Russian moon mission

The Luna-25 module has crashed on the Earth's natural satellite after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on 20 August 2023.
The Luna-25 module has crashed on the Earth's natural satellite after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on 20 August 2023.
Russia's failed Luna-25 mission left a 10-meter-wide crater on the moon when it crashed last month after a problem preparing for a soft landing on the south pole, according to images released by NASA.

Luna-25, Russia's first moon mission in 47 years, failed on 19 August when it spun out of control and crashed into the moon, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme.

This handout picture taken on 24 August 2023 by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and made available by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University on 31 August 2023 shows a new impact crater on the Moon's surface (center) likely from Russia’s Luna 25 mission.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft imaged a new crater on the surface of the moon that it concluded was the likely the impact site of Russia's Luna 25 mission.

"The new crater is about 10 meters in diameter," NASA said. "Since this new crater is close to the Luna-25 estimated impact point, the LRO team concludes it is likely to be from that mission, rather than a natural impactor."

After the crash, Moscow said a special inter-departmental commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the loss of the Luna-25 craft.

Though many moon missions fail, the crash underscored the decline of Russia's space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth - Sputnik 1 in 1957 - and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.


