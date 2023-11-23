23 Nov 2023

New York mayor denies sex assault claim amid flurry of last-minute suits

TIMOTHY A.CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
  • New York mayor Eric Adams is accused of the sexual assault of a female coworker 30 years ago.
  • The suit was filed New York Adult Survivors Act, a law passed last year that opened a one-year window for sexual assault claims to be filed that otherwise happened too far in the past to litigate.
  • He becomes the latest high-profile person to have a sexual assault suit filed against him after the likes of actor Jamie Foxx and Guns N' Roses front man Axl Rose were also accused.

New York City mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a female coworker 30 years ago, US media reported Thursday, as the northern state sees a flurry of such suits filed ahead of a statute of limitations deadline.

The Democratic mayor "vigorously" denies the claim, his office said, arguing he does not know the plaintiff and would never cause anyone physical harm.

The civil suit, first reported by The Messenger news site, alleges the plaintiff "was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York."

In the filing, the woman whose name has not been revealed, is seeking a trial and at least $5 million in relief, according to The Messenger.

A City Hall spokesperson said in a statement:

The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.

The suit was submitted under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a law passed last year that opened a one-year window for sexual assault claims to be filed that otherwise happened too far in the past to litigate. That window expires Friday.

Sexual assault lawsuits were also filed Wednesday against US actor Jamie Foxx and Guns N' Roses front man Axl Rose.

Wednesday's suits follow a rape complaint against rapper Sean Combs, filed last week by R&B singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura.

READ | Singer Cassie, Sean Combs settle lawsuit alleging rape: US media

A day after that filing, the parties said they had agreed to resolve the case but did not disclose the settlement terms.

Former US president Donald Trump was also sued under the law by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, whom a jury awarded $2 million in May.

Adams, a former police officer who took office in January 2022 as New York's second Black mayor in history, also faces a corruption investigation into campaign financing. Federal investigators are probing whether Adams's 2021 campaign conspired with Turkey's government and other actors.


