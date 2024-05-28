28 May

Share

'Not a rescue mission, ... a recovery mission': Hope fades for Papua New Guinea landslide survivors

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This undated handout photo taken by the UN Development Programme and released on 28 May 2024 shows locals reacting during search and rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Mulitaka village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. (Handout/UN Development Programme/AFP)
This undated handout photo taken by the UN Development Programme and released on 28 May 2024 shows locals reacting during search and rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Mulitaka village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. (Handout/UN Development Programme/AFP)
  • Papua New Guinea suffered a deadly landslide.
  • It is estimated that 2 000 people are buried under the rubble.
  • Hope is fading that survivors will be found.

It is "very unlikely" more survivors of Papua New Guinea's deadly landslide will be found, a UN agency warned on Tuesday, as thousands at risk from further slips were ordered to evacuate.

Some 2 000 people are feared buried by a massive landslide that entombed a remote highland community in the early hours of 24 May.

Since then, locals have been picking through a hellscape of metres-deep churned-up earth, uprooted trees and car-sized boulders in the search for loved ones - often using little more than their hands, shovels and digging sticks.

But hopes are dimming that anyone is alive underneath the mountain of rubble.

"It is not a rescue mission, it is a recovery mission," Unicef Papua New Guinea's Niels Kraaier told AFP. 

"It is very unlikely they will have survived."

READ | 'We are racing against time': Fears of another slide as 670 bodies found in Papua New Guinea

Full-scale rescue and relief efforts have been severely hampered by the remote location, the only road link being severed, heavy rainfall and nearby tribal violence.

The Papua New Guinea Defence Forces have struggled to access the site with heavy earth-moving equipment.

Early on Tuesday, Enga provincial administrator Sandis Tsaka warned the disaster could worsen further, as clumps of limestone, dirt and rock continue to shear off the side of Mount Mungalo.

Tsaka told AFP authorities were now trying to coordinate the evacuation of almost 7 900 more people.

He said:

The tragedy is still active.

"Every hour you can hear rock breaking - it is like a bomb or gunshot and the rocks keep falling down."

Aid officials said many residents were refusing to leave at-risk areas because they were holding out hope of finding loved ones.

Satellite images show the enormous scale of the disaster.

A vast smear of yellow and grey debris can be seen cutting through once verdant bushland and severing the region's only road.

"This was an area heavily populated with homes, businesses, churches and schools, it has been completely wiped out. It is the surface of the moon - it is just rocks," said Tsaka.

"People are digging with their hands and fingers," he said, expressing anguish at the under-resourced government's inability to meet the enormity of the disaster.

"I am not equipped to deal with this tragedy," Tsaka admitted.

This handout photo from the International Organisation for Migration shows people digging at the site of a landslide at Yambali Village in the region of Maip Mulitaka, in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. (Mohamud Omer/International Organisation for Migration/AFP)
The race to find survivors has begun at the site o
The race to find survivors has begun at the site of the Maip Mulitaka landslide in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province. Many are feared dead. (AFP)

Overwhelmed Papua New Guinea authorities held an online emergency meeting with United Nations agencies and international allies Tuesday, hoping to kickstart the relief effort.

Papua New Guinea's national disaster centre has told the United Nations that the initial "landslide buried more than 2 000 people alive".

According to a letter obtained by AFP, the slide also "caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country".

The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players", it added, including the army, and national and provincial responders.

Australia has announced millions of dollars' worth of aid, including emergency relief supplies such as shelters, hygiene kits and support for women and children.

China's President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden - more accustomed to scrapping for influence in the strategically located country - both offered assistance.

People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip M
People gather at the site of a landslide in Maip Mulitaka in Papua New Guinea's Enga Province on 24 May 2024. Local officials and aid groups said a massive landslide struck a village in Papua New Guinea's highlands and many are feared dead. (AFP)

More than 1 000 people have already been displaced by the catastrophe, aid agencies have estimated.

UN Development Programme official Nicholas Booth said up to 30 000 people could have been cut off by the disaster across several villages.

These communities had enough supplies for the coming weeks, but opening up that road remained essential, he said.

"This landslide has blocked the road westward, so not only are there challenges in accessing the village itself, but it does mean the communities beyond that are also cut off."

Locals said the landslip may have been triggered by recent heavy rains.

Papua New Guinea has one of the wettest climates in the world, and research has found shifting rainfall patterns linked to climate change could exacerbate the risk of landslides.

The estimated death toll has climbed significantly since the disaster struck, as officials reassess the size of the population.

Many people fleeing tribal violence have moved into the area in the past few years.

The area is located about 600km from Port Moresby.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
papua new guinea
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1469 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1802 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
7% - 262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.35
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.66
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Platinum
931.95
-0.8%
Palladium
967.14
-1.4%
Gold
2,505.76
-0.6%
Silver
28.96
-1.6%
Brent-ruolie
79.94
+1.6%
Top 40
76,290
-0.6%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo