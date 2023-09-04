32m ago

Share

Oh, deer: 'Bambi' is increasingly unwelcome as deer threaten US forest oaks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There are concerns about white-tailed deer in the US.
  • They consume native plants.
  • There are more than 30 million deer.

To some, they are a magical sight to behold in the heart of the city - to others a pest that eats through their gardens, endangers traffic and helps spread tick-borne diseases.

After nearly being wiped out by rampant deforestation and over-hunting in the 19th century, deer have made a stunning comeback across the United States. 

Estimates place their numbers at greater than 30 million, much of it along the East Coast.

In Washington, deer threaten the future of Rock Creek Park, a "hidden jewel" stretching across 710 hectares that offers residents a refuge from daily life in the federal government's seat of power.

The park's towering oaks are nothing short of majestic. 

READ | More than 1 900 cats, dogs, livestock impounded by City of Cape Town's animal control unit

But it's not the mature canopy that experts are worried about.

"If this forest were perfectly healthy, we wouldn't be able to see this far," National Park Service (NPS) officer Megan Nortrup told AFP, gesturing to a wide-open clearing just off the trail on a late summer day.

A white-tailed deer is seen eating leaves in front
A white-tailed deer is seen eating leaves in front of a home in Bethesda, Maryland.

In the absence of their natural predators, white-tailed deer have devoured native plant species essential to local biodiversity, including the saplings needed for forest renewal.

In other words, woods like these could disappear in the next hundred or so years.

Park botanist Ana Chuquin opens the gate of a small plot fenced to keep deer out. 

It's part of a long-running experiment involving protected plots paired with unprotected controls.

She points out a 1.8m sapling that has survived only because deer were physically prevented from getting to it.

Chuquin said:

All around, you don't see one single sapling this size, so it means that we lost that generation.

Because deer evolved alongside the region's native plants, they prefer to eat them over non-native invaders like linden viburnum, a garden favourite whose seeds are carried into the park by wind, water and birds.

That's bad news, because local insect species rely on native plants, and the effects of their loss rise up through food webs, imperilling the wider ecosystem.

In response to the hoofed menace, NPS decided in 2013 to begin annual culls.

These take place in winter, at night, with the park sealed off. 

Biologists trained in firearms use infrared heat scanners and night vision goggles as they thin out the herds.

In 2020, the programme was extended to other Washington parks managed by NPS.

Ana Chuquin, botanist for the National Park Servic
Ana Chuquin, botanist for the National Park Service adjusts a fence to protect plants from deer at Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC.

At their peak, deer numbered more than 100 per square mile - far more than the 20 per square mile scientists have determined is a sustainable presence - but have since been brought down.

During a public comment period, some residents asked the NPS whether, instead of shooting deer, it would be possible to bring back predators like wolves, coyotes and bobcats.

In its official reply, the NPS said that wolves "have home ranges averaging 30 square miles when deer are their primary prey", while the whole of Rock Creek Park is 7km2 or 2.8 square miles.

Moreover, it is "impractical for additional predators to be reintroduced... given the possible adverse effects on surrounding rural or suburban residents, especially safety of children and pets", it noted in understated bureaucratic language.

There are tentative signs deer management is making a positive difference for the park, said Chuquin, but she stressed recovery is a long process.

A half hour's drive from the city, in Great Falls, Virginia, resident Taylor Chamberlin decided to take matters into his own hands.

Taylor Chamberlin, an urban deer hunter with the g
Taylor Chamberlin, an urban deer hunter with the goal of dealing with overpopulation in urban areas, practices with his bow in the backyard of his home in Great Falls, Virginia.

He had joined the family real estate business out of college, but soon realised he had another calling.

Armed with either a traditional bow or a crossbow, the self-styled "urban deer hunter" spends his days going door-to-door asking neighbours if they would like help with the deer that devour their gardens.

In a suburban environment, says Chamberlin: "You cannot risk anything other than the perfect shot" - you don't want deer bleeding out in someone's pool.

Deer are so abundant that the hunting season never ends, and much of the venison from Chamberlin's kills goes to food banks.

Younger people from the city, wary of the impact of mass farming on their health and the environment, have been reaching out to him through social media to learn how they, too, can hunt.

Taking a life is never easy, said the 38-year-old.

But he added that it connects him to the natural world and gives him a greater appreciation for the meat on his plate.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usanimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 104 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 509 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
11% - 211 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
55% - 1013 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.71
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.27
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
960.26
-0.0%
Palladium
1,223.59
+0.4%
Gold
1,944.44
+0.2%
Silver
24.14
-0.2%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,682
+0.9%
All Share
75,375
+0.8%
Resource 10
57,634
+0.8%
Industrial 25
104,435
+1.0%
Financial 15
17,112
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo