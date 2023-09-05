1h ago

Share

On track for a deal: North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin for cooperation, says US

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Kim Jong Un is likely to travel to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin.
  • The US believes that North Korea will supply Russia with weapons.
  • Both Russia and North Korea face international sanctions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expects to make a rare trip abroad to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Russia to discuss providing arms to Moscow for its war in Ukraine, the United States said on Monday.

Ukraine is pushing a highly-scrutinised counteroffensive in both the south and east that Putin on Monday dismissed as a failure, though Moscow appears eager to urgently secure more military supplies to bolster its forces.

The White House's National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that "arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing," using an acronym for North Korea.

"We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia," she added.

The US last week warned that Russia was already in secret talks with the North to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for Moscow's war effort.

READ | Kim Jong Un fires top North Korea general, calls for 'full war preparations' - state media

Kim is likely to head by armoured train later this month to Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast not far from North Korea, to meet with Putin, according to The New York Times.

The paper said Putin wanted artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, and Kim could even travel to Moscow, but that was uncertain.

Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim is reported to be seeking advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

An official at Seoul's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said various developments "indicated" the growing possibility of an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

"Any form of cooperation between North Korea and neighbouring countries must be conducted in a way that does not undermine international norms and peace," he told reporters.

Washington said last week that despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia in 2022 for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to North Korea in July seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war, Watson said Monday.

Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewhat University in Seoul, said both Pyongyang and Moscow needed to "break away from diplomatic isolation", and a summit would send a message to Washington, which is ramping up defence cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

"As South Korea, the United States, and Japan have recently been strengthening cooperation, including the Camp David summit, North Korea and Russia also need to showcase their cooperation in a symbolic diplomatic sense," he told AFP.

Last week at the United Nations, the US, Britain, South Korea and Japan said that any deal to increase cooperation between Russia and North Korea would violate Security Council resolutions forbidding arms deals with Pyongyang - resolutions Moscow itself had endorsed.

They said that following Shoigu's visit to Pyongyang, another group of Russian officials travelled to North Korea for follow-up talks.

Cho Han-bum, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said that sanctions will do little to stop Russia and North Korea from trading weapons.

"The war in Ukraine and the strategic competition between the United States and China have virtually neutralised the current UN Security Council system," Cho told AFP.

Moscow and Pyongyang had "no worries" about sanctions as both countries were already operating under an array of Western punitive measures, he said, adding that military cooperation between the two was likely "unstoppable".

The US in August sanctioned three entities accused of seeking to facilitate arms deals between North Korea and Russia as Washington tightened restrictions on support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department said that Russia was continuing to use up munitions and lose heavy equipment in Ukraine, forcing it to turn to its small pool of allies, including North Korea, for support.

Ukrainian officials have claimed some progress in their ongoing counteroffensive, but Putin on Monday again said the attempt to retake land lost since Russia's February 2022 invasion had been unsuccessful.

"It is not that it is stalling. It is a failure," Putin said during a press conference with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

"At least today this is what it looks like. Let's see what happens next."

News of the likely meeting between Kim and Putin came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had visited his war-torn country's frontline eastern Donetsk region, posting a video of himself meeting soldiers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russianorth koreasecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 330 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
29% - 1465 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 660 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
52% - 2663 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

04 Sep

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

04 Sep

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.17
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.08
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.60
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
942.09
-0.0%
Palladium
1,209.31
-0.3%
Gold
1,931.22
-0.4%
Silver
23.55
-1.8%
Brent-ruolie
89.00
+0.5%
Top 40
69,029
-0.9%
All Share
74,698
-0.9%
Resource 10
57,019
-0.9%
Industrial 25
103,528
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,915
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

5h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

5h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo