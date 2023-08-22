10m ago

Share

Pakistan army rescues four children from cable car dangling over a ravine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023.
People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023.
AFP
  • Four out of eight people trapped in a cable car over a high ravine were rescued by Pakistan's military.
  • The cable car became stranded halfway across a ravine, about 275 metres above ground, and was dangling by a single cable.
  • The rescue mission has been complicated due to gusty winds in the area.

Pakistan's military on Tuesday rescued four children out of eight people trapped in a cable car dangling all day over a high ravine in a high-risk operation complicated by gusty winds and fading light.

Seven children and one teacher became stuck in the cable car when a line snapped at around 07:00 (02:00 GMT) as they were travelling to school in a remote mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 km north of Islamabad, officials said.

Four children had been rescued, one by one, district official Shah Fahad said. A rescue agency spokesperson and a district official said told Reuters earlier that two children had been pulled out.

Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and then carried to the ground.

The cable car became stranded halfway across a ravine, about 275 metres above ground, and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.

The rescue mission has been complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopters' rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said. It was also getting dark.

"Our situation is precarious, for god's sake, do something," Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old on the cable car, told local television channel Geo News over the phone, appealing to authorities to rescue them as soon as possible. He said the children were aged between 10 and 15 and one had fainted due to heat and fear.

The rescue effort has transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together.

Crowds of villagers gathered on the hillside anxiously watching the operation.

Muzaffar Khan, a district administration official in Battagram, said there were seven students and one teacher aboard, updating from the earlier reported six students and two teachers.


 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistanrescue operationsworld news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
40% - 4490 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1186 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
24% - 2745 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 1939 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 963 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.81
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.95
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.41
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
920.50
+0.5%
Palladium
1,260.37
+0.3%
Gold
1,897.50
+0.4%
Silver
23.38
+2.7%
Brent Crude
84.46
-0.4%
Top 40
67,798
-0.7%
All Share
73,278
-0.7%
Resource 10
54,737
-0.5%
Industrial 25
102,450
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,784
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo