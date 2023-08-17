4h ago

Share

Paris-chute: Man arrested after parachuting from Eiffel Tower

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has jumped from the Eiffel Tower.
A man has jumped from the Eiffel Tower.
Miguel Medina/AFP


  • A man was arrested after jumping from the Eiffel Tower.
  • He climbed it before opening time.
  • He had a parachute in his backpack.

A man was arrested in Paris on Thursday after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, police and the monument's operator said.

The man, an experienced climber, entered the tower's perimeter shortly after 05:00 (03:00 GMT), well before its official opening.

He was quickly detected by guards, according to the site's operator Sete, but still managed to get to the top before anybody could stop him, carrying the parachute in a backpack.

Once he got near the top of the 330m-high structure, he jumped.

The man landed in a nearby stadium where he was arrested for endangering the lives of others, police said.

"This kind of irresponsible action puts people working at or below the tower in danger," Sete said in a statement.

READ | Drunk American tourists 'get stuck' on Eiffel Tower, spend the night

The Eiffel Tower is the French capital's top tourist spot, attracting 5.9 million visitors in 2022.

The tower's opening, usually at 09:00, was slightly delayed due to the incident, Sete said, adding that it had filed criminal charges against the man.

Last week, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated twice on the same day following hoax bomb alerts.

And on Monday, two inebriated American tourists were found sleeping off a heavy night in the heights of the tower, having dodged security the night before.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
france
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2396 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 629 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1665 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 1203 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.11
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.39
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.78
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
891.96
+0.7%
Palladium
1,209.46
-0.3%
Gold
1,890.25
-0.1%
Silver
22.65
+1.0%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
68,879
-0.7%
All Share
74,375
-0.7%
Resource 10
55,844
-1.6%
Industrial 25
104,806
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,807
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

3h ago

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

3h ago

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo