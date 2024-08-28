28 Aug

Share

Post-election UK wants a 'wider reset' of EU relationship, Starmer tells Germany

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer inspect a military guard of honour during an official welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin on 28 August 2024. (Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer inspect a military guard of honour during an official welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin on 28 August 2024. (Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)
  • The UK is moving towards a wide reset of its relationship with the European Union, Prime Minister said during a visit to Germany.
  • Germany's Olaf Scholz accepted what he described as an outstretched hand.
  • Starmer is due in France on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed on a visit to Berlin Wednesday that a planned new treaty with Germany was part of his nation's push to mend EU ties damaged by Brexit.

The move toward a reset, welcomed by German leader Olaf Scholz, will also include the British premier travelling to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

Starmer said the proposed accord, set to include a defence agreement and deeper links on science, technology as well as trade, was hoped to be agreed by year's end.

The British premier called the planned treaty a "once in a generation chance" to aid a "wider reset" in UK-EU ties.

Scholz welcomed his UK counterpart's desire for a "reset", adding: "We want to accept this outstretched hand."

Labour had said it would seek a security and defence treaty with Germany if it won the 4 July general election, which it did by a landslide -- propelling Starmer to the premiership.

Starmer's host Scholz has been under pressure to crack down on illegal migration after a suspected Islamist knife attack in the western city of Solingen on Friday.

The stabbing, which left three people dead and eight injured, was allegedly carried out by a 26-year-old Syrian man who evaded attempts by German authorities to deport him.

Starmer's premiership has faced an early challenge after a deadly knife attack in Southport last month sparked anti-immigration riots, which officials say were stoked by far-right elements and false information.

Starmer said that he and Scholz had "agreed to develop a joint action plan to tackle illegal migration" and "smash the smuggler gangs who perpetrate this vile trade".

Ukraine aid

The pair also discussed the war in Ukraine, with both countries under pressure over their aid for Kyiv to help it fight off Russia's invasion.

Scholz insisted that both countries "stand firm at Ukraine's side", despite "recent attempts to sow doubt about this commitment".

"Our resolve is as ever to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to provide the support that it needs for as long as it needs," Starmer added.

Kyiv's Western allies have reacted cautiously to Ukraine's recent incursion into Kursk, worried that their weapons could be used on Russian soil, possibly sparking a strong reaction from Moscow.

Britain allows Kyiv to deploy a squadron of 14 British-made Challenger 2 tanks as it sees fit, but has put limits on the use of its long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Starmer said Wednesday that "no new decisions have been taken" in terms relating to tactical questions on the use of weapons.

Germany has repeatedly refused to send Kyiv its long-range Taurus missiles, over fears of escalating the conflict.

Germany has been the second-largest contributor of aid to Ukraine after the United States, but plans to halve the budget for that aid next year.

Where Germany spent around €8 billion on aid for Ukraine in 2024, the latest draft earmarks around €4 billion.

'Friend and partner' 

At a European Political Community (EPC) summit in England two weeks after his election win, Starmer told European leaders the UK would be a "friend and partner" to them.

Starmer has ruled out rejoining the European single market, customs union or freedom of movement -- to avoid reopening what remains a thorny issue among British politicians and the public alike.

But he does want to negotiate a new security pact with the bloc and a veterinary agreement to ease border checks on agricultural foods, as well as an improved trading deal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
'Civil war is inevitable': Elon Musk echoes far-right claims on UK riots in reply to Keir Starmer
Home affairs minister says urgent digital transformation needed for the sake of national security
Thousands of German firms mull move to other countries due to high energy prices
Read more on:
germanyukbrexitkeir starmer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1613 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1955 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
8% - 293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Platinum
926.00
-0.4%
Palladium
958.00
-1.0%
Gold
2,503.12
0.0%
Silver
28.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.93
-2.5%
Top 40
76,290
-0.7%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo