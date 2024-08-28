28 Aug

Russian attacks kill six in east Ukraine as the Kremlin dismisses Zelenskiy's plans to end war

Rescuers workers at a site of a heavily damaged hotel following an air attack in Kryvyi Rig on 27 August 2024. (Handout / Ukrainian Emergency Service/ AFP)
  • Russian bombardment on the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk killed six people on Wednesday.
  • Russia's defence ministry announced on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken another settlement.
  • The Kremlin on Wednesday also dismissed talk by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about a plan he has to end the war.

Russian bombardment on the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk killed six people on Wednesday, the governor of the region said, as Moscow announced it had taken another village in the area.

The industrial region has suffered the worst fighting of Russia's invasion and the Kremlin claimed to have annexed it alongside three other territories in 2022.

"In the morning the Russians killed four people and destroyed a house in Izmailivka," the regional official Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

He added that two more people were killed in separate attacks near Chasiv Yar that damaged more than a dozen homes.

Russia's defence ministry announced on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken another settlement, some 20 kilometres from the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

READ | Deadly Russian strikes pound Ukraine for a second day, as Ukraine advances in Kursk

Regional authorities have recently ordered large-scale mandatory evacuations with Russian forces advancing towards Pokrovsk, once home to around 60 000 people.

Filashkin said that 2 718 people, including 392 children, had been evacuated from frontline areas on Tuesday.

Kyiv urged residents of the region, which has been partially controlled by Russian proxy forces since 2014, to evacuate after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine.

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed talk by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about a plan he has to end the war and said Russia would continue what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he would present his plan - full details of which he did not publicly disclose - to US President Joe Biden and his two potential successors.

Zelenskiy, addressing a news conference, said Kyiv's three-week-old incursion into Russia's Kursk region was part of his plan, but that it also comprised other steps on the economic and diplomatic fronts.

The idea, said Zelenskiy - who is pressing Washington to allow his forces to use long-range US-supplied arms to strike deep inside Russia - was to force Moscow to end the war.

"This is not the first time that we have heard such statements from representatives of the Kyiv regime. We are aware of the nature of this Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Zelenskiy's plan.

"We are continuing our special military operation and will achieve all of our goals."

Russia is currently engaged in repelling the Ukrainian incursion that began on 6 August, and is pressing ahead with its own offensive in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

- Additional reporting by Reuters. 

