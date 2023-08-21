1h ago

Share

Russian strikes kill 8 fighters in Syria rebel area: monitor

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Eight fighters died Monday in Russian air strikes targeting a rebel base in Syria.
  • Several other fighters were wounded in the strikes, with some in critical condition.
  • Moscow's intervention since 2015 has helped Damascus claw back much of the territory it had lost to rebel forces early in the 12-year civil war.

Eight fighters died Monday in Russian air strikes targeting a rebel base in Syria's northwest, the last major bastion of armed opposition to President Bashar al-Assad's rule, a war monitor said.

Moscow's intervention since 2015 has helped Damascus claw back much of the territory it had lost to rebel forces early in the 12-year civil war, and Russian forces have repeatedly struck the Idlib area.

Early Monday, "Russian warplanes carried out air strikes on the western outskirts of Idlib city, targeting a military base belonging to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)... killing at least eight fighters," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Several other fighters were wounded in the strikes, with some in critical condition, said the Britain-based monitor which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

READ | Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria

Jihadist group HTS, led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, controls swathes of Idlib province, as well as parts of the adjacent Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces.

An AFP correspondent said the jihadist group cordoned off the area after the strikes, which came shortly after midnight.

HTS regularly carries out deadly attacks on soldiers and pro-government forces.

On Monday, the Syrian defence ministry said its forces had downed "three drones laden with explosives" operated by "terrorist organisations".

The Observatory said the army shot down three reconnaissance drones in Idlib and Hama provinces.

Syria's war broke out in 2011 after the Assad government's repression of peaceful demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.

Russian and Iranian support have helped to turn the tide in the regime's favour.

The war has killed more than half a million people and forced around half of Syria's pre-war population from their homes.

ALSO READ | UN says reached deal with Syria over key aid crossing

On 5 August, three family members, all civilians, were killed when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of Idlib city, the Observatory said at the time.

On 25 June, Russian air strikes killed at least 13 people including nine civilians in Idlib province, in what the Observatory said was the deadliest such attack on the country this year.

A member of the Turkistan Islamic Party, a Uyghur-dominated jihadist group, was among the four fighters killed in those strikes, which also wounded at least 30 civilians, the monitor had said.

The rebel-held Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced from other parts of the country.

Since 2020, a ceasefire deal brokered by Damascus ally Russia and rebel-backer Turkey has largely held in Syria's northwest, despite periodic clashes.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
syriaconflict
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
39% - 3919 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1025 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2479 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1764 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 856 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.98
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.23
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.70
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
909.40
+0.5%
Palladium
1,234.69
-1.0%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
68,285
+1.0%
All Share
73,760
+0.9%
Resource 10
54,993
+0.5%
Industrial 25
103,713
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,829
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

8h ago

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

8h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo