'Scariest moment of my life': Huge Canada wildfires advance, evacuations ordered

  • Huge wildfires are burning across northern Canada.
  • Yellowknife declared an emergency in anticipation of the fire. 
  • 20 000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

Residents of one of the largest cities in Canada's far north were ordered on Wednesday to flee amid warnings that raging wildfires could reach it by the weekend.

The crisis in the town of Yellowknife is the newest chapter of a terrible summer for wildfires in Canada, as flames spread quickly across the country, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate and charring large swathes of land.

More than 1 000 wildfires are currently burning across the vast country, including about 230 in the Northwest Territories, in Canada's taste of a very hot and destructive summer in much of the Northern Hemisphere.

"Unfortunately, our wildfire situation has taken another turn for the worse with a fire burning west of Yellowknife now representing a real threat to the city," Shane Thompson, the Northwest Territories' environment minister, told a news conference.

He ordered the city's nearly 20 000 residents to leave by 12:00 on Friday. There is only one highway open to the south. 

READ | 'It's chaos': Survivors of Hawaii fire slam official response as they struggle to cope

Commercial and military flights were also being arranged.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Ottawa would "assist however we can".

The wildfire as of late on Wednesday was within 17km of Yellowknife, which is the regional capital.

"I want to stress that the city is not in immediate danger," Thompson said.

But he added: "Without rain, it is possible (the fire) will reach the city outskirts by the weekend."

He said:

You put yourself and others at risk if you choose to stay later.

Yellowknife declared an emergency earlier this week, which was soon expanded across the huge northern territory as firefighters were forced to pull back in some areas.

Strong winds have stoked the flames, and several towns and Indigenous communities are already under evacuation orders.

In what had already been declared the Northwest Territories' largest ever evacuation, Yellowknife's evacuation now means half the population of the near-Arctic territory will soon be displaced.

On Monday, the Canadian military started airlifting residents of many smaller communities in the Northwest Territories after roads were engulfed in flames. 

For many, it was the second time in recent months that residents were forced to leave their homes.

This photo provided by the Canadian Armed Forces s
This photo provided by the Canadian Armed Forces shows Land Task Force and 2 Division Members embarking the Polaris in Quebec City on their way to Yellowknife. Hundreds of people started to be airlifted to safety from remote villages threatened by wildfires in Canada's far north after Yellowknife, the largest city in the region, declared an emergency.

Separated by several hundreds of kilometres, most of the villages in the region are difficult to evacuate by land, officials said.

Images shared on social media and on Canadian television showed an orange smoky haze over the region, large swaths of blackened forests, and melted headlights and peeled paint from the heat on those cars and trucks that made it through to safety before several roads became undrivable.

A man named Jordan Evoy told AFP this week he'd been forced to turn back after fires jumped across the highway in front of him in "the scariest moment of my life".

"Flames were jumping over my truck" and the 28-year-old said he worried its tires would melt in the heat. 

He added:

The asphalt was on fire.

"The wildfires situation in the Northwest Territories continues to be critical," wildfire official Mike Westwick said on Wednesday.

Thick smoke, he said, was hampering efforts to beat back the wildfires advancing on Yellowknife.

This season, megafires have spread across Canada with remarkable intensity, forcing 168 000 people to flee their homes and scorching 13.5 million hectares - almost twice the area of the last record of 7.3 million hectares, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Four people have died so far in this year's wildfires.

In the Northwest Territories, more than 20 000km2 of forest have burned.

Meanwhile in westernmost British Columbia province, also hard hit by forest fires, a heatwave sent temperatures soaring to over 40°C this week.

Temperatures, however, are not expected to top a record set in June 2021, when the mercury in Lytton hit 49.6C before the village was destroyed days later by a fire that killed two residents.


