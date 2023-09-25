25 Sep 2023

Sicilian Mafia boss Messina Denaro dies in hospital

  • Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has died.
  • He was in hospital for treatment of colon cancer.
  • He was one of the most ruthless bosses in Cosa Nostra.

Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, captured in January after three decades on the run, has died in hospital in central Italy, the local mayor confirmed on Monday.

The 61-year-old had been treated for colon cancer while detained in a high-security jail in L'Aquila, but was moved to hospital in August after his condition deteriorated.

L'Aquila Mayor Pierluigi Biondi confirmed the mobster's death in hospital "following a worsening of his illness" in a statement to the ANSA news agency, which had earlier broken the news.

His death "puts the end to a story of violence and blood", Biondi said, thanking prison and hospital staff for their "professionalism and humanity".

It was "the epilogue of an existence lived without remorse or repentance, a painful chapter of the recent history of our nation".

Messina Denaro was one of the most ruthless bosses in Cosa Nostra, the real-life Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in the Godfather movies.

He was convicted by the courts of involvement in the murder of anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone in 1992 and in deadly bombings in Rome, Florence and Milan in 1993.

One of his six life sentences was also handed down for the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the 12-year-old son of a witness in the Falcone case.

This handout video grab shows the transfer of Italy's top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro (C) from the Carabinieri police station of San Lorenzo in Palermo, to an undisclosed location, following his arrest in his native Sicily.

Messina Denaro disappeared in the summer of 1993, and spent the next 30 years on the run as the Italian state cracked down on the Sicilian mob.

But he remained the top name on Italy's most-wanted list and, increasingly became a figure of legend.

It was his decision to seek treatment for his cancer that led to his capture. 

He was arrested on 16 January 2023, as he visited a health clinic in Palermo.

He was jailed in L'Aquila, where he continued treatment in his cell, but was moved to hospital in August, under heavy security.

Since Friday night, he had been reported to have been in an "irreversible coma". 

Medics had stopped feeding him and he had asked not to be resuscitated, Italian media reports said.

His arrest may have brought some relief for his victims, but the mob boss always maintained his silence.

In interviews in custody after being arrested, Messina Denaro even denied he was a member of the Cosa Nostra.

After Messina Denaro went on the run, there was intense speculation that he had gone abroad - and he likely did.

But in the end, he was found to have been staying near his hometown of Castelvetrano in western Sicily.

Preparations are already under way for his burial in the family tomb in the town, alongside his father, Don Ciccio, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Don Ciccio was also head of the local clan. 

He was said to have died of a heart attack while on the run, his body left in the countryside, dressed for the funeral.

Investigators had been combing the Sicilian countryside for Messina Denaro for years, searching for hideouts and wiretapping members of his family and his friends.

They were heard discussing the medical problems of an unnamed person who suffered from cancer, as well as eye problems - a person who detectives became sure was Messina Denaro.

They used a national health system database to search for male patients of the right age and medical history, and eventually closed in.

