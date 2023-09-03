1h ago

Share

South Korea official describes North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drill as 'exaggerated'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • North Korea fired missiles toward the West Sea.
  • It said the exercise was a simulated "tactical nuclear attack" drill.
  • South Korean officials believe the claims are exaggerated.

North Korea has announced that it conducted a simulated "tactical nuclear attack" drill with two long-range missiles equipped with mock atomic warheads.

The KCNA news agency, in a report on Sunday, said the drill was carried out early on Saturday to "warn enemies" that the country would be prepared in case of nuclear war and pledged again to bolster military deterrence against South Korea and the United States.

The two cruise missiles carrying mock nuclear warheads were fired toward the West Sea off the peninsula and flew 1 500km at a preset altitude of 150m, it said.

The launches were the latest in a series of missile tests and military exercises conducted by Pyongyang in recent weeks, including a failed spy satellite launch late in August.

It came just after the joint annual summertime exercises between South Korea and the US, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, came to a close on Thursday after an 11-day run, featuring air drills with B-1B bombers.

READ | North Korea fires long-range missile, as part of its 'shows of force', says analyst

North Korea, which has long denounced the drills as a rehearsal for war, protested the deployment of the US strategic bombers by firing two ballistic missiles on Thursday.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency, meanwhile, quoted officials expressing scepticism over Pyongyang's claims on Sunday of a successful nuclear strike mission.

The senior official of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff told Yonhap on the condition of anonymity:

An analysis indicated that North Korea's announcement this morning was exaggerated. Not all of them succeeded.

The KCNA, in a separate report on Sunday, said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Pukjung Machine Complex, which produces marine engines, and a major munitions factory to stress the importance of strengthening Pyongyang's naval forces.

"He affirmed that a future plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the WPK [Worker's Party of Korea] would set forth an important modernisation of the complex and the development direction of the shipbuilding industry," KCNA said.

The report did not specify the date of his visit.

Kim on Tuesday also visited a training command post where he detailed future war plans, including "making simultaneous super-intense strikes" at core military posts in the South.

In August, he visited a naval fleet stationed on the east coast to oversee a test of strategic cruise missiles onboard a warship and stressed the vessel would maintain striking power for combat situations.

North Korea has been stepping up its military deterrence against Washington and Seoul and has criticised last month's summit agreement between the two on improving military cooperation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreanorth koreasecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4718 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4588 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
960.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,218.45
0.0%
Gold
1,940.28
0.0%
Silver
24.19
0.0%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,069
-0.3%
All Share
74,787
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,200
-0.8%
Industrial 25
103,455
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,965
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo