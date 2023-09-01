1h ago

Share

South Korea, where domestic workers make R50 000 per month, is importing maids to up its birth rate

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 2005 "BabyFair" in Seoul, aimed at increasing the country's birthrate. It failed. Now, the country hopes, cheaper domestic help may help.
A 2005 "BabyFair" in Seoul, aimed at increasing the country's birthrate. It failed. Now, the country hopes, cheaper domestic help may help.

  • Seoul is due to allow 100 foreign domestic workers into the country in a pilot project.
  • The going rate for a full-time live-in domestic worker is around R50 000 per month.
  • South Korea has the lowest fertility rate in the world. It hopes cheaper home help will encourage more women to have children.

South Korea approved a Seoul city plan on Friday to let 100 foreign domestic workers into the country through a pilot programme aimed at boosting birth rates by helping more women rejoin the workforce.

The issue sits at the confluence of South Korea's sharply declining birthrate, ageing population, and its historical reluctance to accept more immigrants.

"Foreign domestic helpers could revitalise our society. Especially it could immediately help with career breaks," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said in a Facebook post last week.

Many Korean women face the pressure to stay home and raise families or opt not to have a child altogether due to the high cost of raising children, while the labour ministry said there is a dwindling number of young Koreans interested in domestic work.

South Korea is in talks with the Philippines as one of the potential sources of workers with an aim to starting the pilot programme as early as December, officials said.

Under the current rules, only certain foreigners, such as spouses of Korean nationals and ethnic Koreans, are allowed to work as household workers.

The government estimates the current market price for full-time domestic workers living with the host families to cost around 3.5 million won (R50 000) to 4.5 million won (R64 000) a month.

The new scheme is the latest in a series of efforts by the government to reverse the plunging birth rate of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

South Korea reported the world's lowest fertility rate again in 2022, with the average number of expected babies for each woman standing at 0.78, and Seoul even lower at 0.59.

Among countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the average rate was 1.59 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the country's inflow of foreign settlers as a percentage of its population is among the lowest in the OECD.

Responding to criticism that the government is importing cheap labour amid already poor conditions for household labourers, officials said the immigrant workers would be guaranteed the same 9,620 won minimum wage as Koreans.

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution to low birth rate," Oh said. "The point is to leave open all the possibilities as we face this crisis of our country disappearing."

Dozens of civic groups urged the government to scrap the plan, saying it should focus instead on cutting the country's long working hours.

"Parents need more time to spend with their children, not someone to outsource raising their kids," said Park Min-ah, co-head of civic group Politicalmamas.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreadomestic helpbirth rate
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4462 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.77
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.34
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
973.81
-0.1%
Palladium
1,221.29
-0.3%
Gold
1,942.95
+0.2%
Silver
24.59
+0.6%
Brent Crude
86.83
+1.8%
Top 40
68,982
-0.4%
All Share
74,703
-0.3%
Resource 10
57,064
-1.0%
Industrial 25
103,100
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,025
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

4h ago

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo