29 Feb

Share

Thailand to ban recreational dagga again, health minister says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Mellows Weed marijuana outlet in Bangkok, in March 2023. (Paul Lakatos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The Mellows Weed marijuana outlet in Bangkok, in March 2023. (Paul Lakatos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
  • Thailand's health minister says it will ban recreational dagga use again before 2025.
  • It was a leader in decriminalisation since 2018, and now has a thriving cannabis industry.
  • The government now says unregulated cannabis leads to misuse, is a gateway drug, and affects children.
  • Germany is in the process of legalising personal dagga use, but remains divided on the issue.

Thailand will ban recreational use of dagga by the end of this year but continue to allow its use for medical purposes, the health minister told Reuters in an interview.

After Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to free up medicinal use in 2018, and then recreational use in 2022, tens of thousands of cannabis shops have sprung up in an industry projected to be worth up to $1.2 billion by next year.

Critics say piecemeal rules were rushed out and adopted within a week of decriminalisation, and the government has drafted a new law to regulate cannabis use that is expected to take effect by year-end.

The draft bill will go to cabinet for approval next month before heading to parliament to be passed before the end of the year, health minister Cholnan Srikaew said.

"Without the law to regulate cannabis it will be misused," Cholnan said on Wednesday, referring to recreational use.

"The misuse of cannabis has a negative impact on Thai children," he added. "In the long run it could lead to other drugs."

Germany is in the process of legalising personal dagga use, but remains deeply divided on the issue, and has put in place controls to limit access.

READ | Germany is about to legalise dagga, and that could have EU-wide implications for exporters

The previous government had failed to push legislation through parliament before the general election of last May, leaving Thailand without an umbrella law to regulate its use.

Cannabis shops that operate illegally will not be allow to continue, while home-grown cannabis will also be discouraged, added Cholnan, who put the number of legally registered shops at 20 000.

"In the new law, cannabis will be a controlled plant, so growing it would require permission," he said. "We will support (cannabis cultivation) for the medical and health industry."

The draft law specifies a fine of up to 60,000 baht (R33 000) for recreational use, while those selling cannabis for such use and participating in advertisement or marketing of buds, resin, extract or smoking devices face jail terms of up to a year, or a fine of up to 100,000 baht (R54 000) or both.

It also toughens punishment for cannabis farming without a licence, with jail terms ranging from one to three years and fines from 20 000 baht (R11 000) to 300 000 baht (R154 000).

Import, export, cultivation and commercial use of cannabis will also require permits now, the minister added.

The government, recognising the economic benefit of the cannabis industry, would give businesses time to adjust to the new regulation, Cholnan said.

Such shops could operate until their licences expire and convert to legal cannabis clinics if they follow the new rules, Cholnan said, adding that the new regulation would have no impact on tourism.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
thailanddaggacannabis
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2451 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2455 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.85
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.04
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Platinum
901.65
-0.3%
Palladium
932.42
-0.4%
Gold
2,478.04
-0.6%
Silver
27.84
-0.7%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,544
-0.4%
ALSI
81,922
-0.3%
RESI 10
53,951
-0.6%
INDI 25
112,141
-0.4%
FINI 15
20,578
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

1h ago

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo