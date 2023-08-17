4h ago

'They were ruthless,' says Christian as Muslim mob attacks churches, homes in Pakistan

  • Churches were attacked in Pakistan.
  • Troops were deployed to protect a Christian settlement.
  • Rioters accused two residents of blasphemy.

Paramilitary troops have cordoned off a Christian settlement in eastern Pakistan where a Muslim mob vandalised and torched several churches and scores of houses after accusing two of its residents of desecrating the Quran, police and witnesses said on Thursday.

The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad on Wednesday, and continued for more than 10 hours without any intervention by police who were at the scene, residents and community leaders said. 

Police denied the accusation, saying security forces had prevented an even worse situation.

The rioters were demanding that the two accused, who had fled their homes, be handed over to them.

The residents said thousands of Muslims led by local clerics were carrying iron rods, sticks, knives and daggers during the rioting.

A provincial government statement said paramilitary troops were deployed to aid the police to control the situation.

The troops have cordoned off the Christian colony, blocking all entry and exit points with barbed wire, according to a Reuters TV cameraman.

Policemen arrive to guard a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad a day after an attack by Muslim men following spread allegations that Christians had desecrated the Quran.

Over 100 people suspected of being involved in the rioting have been arrested, the government statement said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

AFP reported that on Wednesday, rioters had hammered the cross atop the church until it split apart, to cheers from crowds below.

"All the Christians have left their homes and taken refuge here and there," Fayaz Masih Khokhar, a Christian man who had travelled from nearby Lahore, told AFP.

"We are here to meet family members and also to show solidarity with our community. They burnt our churches, our Bibles, attacked houses."

At least four churches and seven houses were attacked, a police official told AFP at the scene.

A mob attacked churches in Pakistan after allegations of blasphemy.
A member of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) stands guard at the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Punjab provincial government said more than 100 people have been arrested, with police also seeking to arrest the people accused of defiling the Muslim holy book.

Yasir Bhatti, a 31-year-old Christian, fled his home in a narrow alley next to one of the churches that was ransacked by the mob.

"They broke the windows, doors and took out fridges, sofas, chairs and other household items to pile them up in front of the church to be burnt. They were ruthless," he told AFP by phone on Wednesday.

The boundary walls of a Christian cemetery were also vandalised, police said.

Local Muslim leaders used mosque loudspeakers to urge their followers to demonstrate, according to videos posted on social media.

One cleric is heard saying:

Christians have desecrated the Holy Quran. All the clerics, all the Muslims should unite and gather in front of the mosque. Better to die if you don't care about Islam.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan and although no one has ever been executed for it, many accused people have been lynched by outraged crowds. 

A former provincial governor and a minister for minorities have also been shot dead because of blasphemy accusations.

Rights groups say accusations of blasphemy are sometimes used to settle scores. 

Hundreds of people are languishing in prison after being accused of the crime because judges often put off trials, fearing retribution if they are seen as being too lenient, they say.

The United States was "deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted", State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.


