Trump ally Giuliani pleads not guilty to Georgia election subversion charges – court filing

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, has waived a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election subversion case, according to a court filing on Friday.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was charged last month along with former U.S. President Trump and 17 co-defendants for trying to overturn Trump's 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani is accused of making false statements about election fraud to officials in several states in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors in the formal congressional certification of the election results to keep Trump in power.

The latest charges mark Trump's fourth indictment since launching his reelection campaign for president.

In a separate case, a US judge in Washington ruled that Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy accusations following the 2020 presidential election.



