1h ago

Share

UK air traffic network-wide failure fixed as passengers experience severe delays

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Flights across Europe were hit by significant delays and cancellations as UK airspace experienced technical glitch, disrupting NATS' flight planning system.
  • AirNav Ireland reports major disruption during UK public holiday; London Heathrow, Gatwick, and other airports affected, as airlines struggle to manage schedules.
  • Passengers were stranded on tarmacs and in terminals globally; British Airways, Ryanair among airlines grappling with extensive flight disruptions due to widespread air traffic control computer system failure.

Flights using UK airspace were delayed or cancelled for several hours on Monday due to what Britain's National Air Traffic Service said was a technical issue that it had now identified and remedied.

NATS had earlier had to restrict the flow of aircraft and manually input flight plans after the issue affected its system’s ability to automatically process flight plans, with airlines and airports warning of delays and cancellations.

"We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning. We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible," NATs said in a statement.

"Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations."

Earlier Irish air traffic control provider AirNav Ireland said the issue, which struck during a public holiday in parts of Britain, was resulting in "significant delays for flights across Europe that are travelling to, from or through UK airspace".

A spokesperson for London Heathrow, the busiest hub in western Europe, said the airport was working with NATS and other airport partners to minimise the impact on passengers, while Gatwick, south of London, said it was seeing multiple delays and cancellations.

Earlier Scottish airline Loganair said there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems.

British Airways said it its flights were being severely disrupted and it had made "significant changes" to its schedule, while other airlines including Ryanair also said some flights to and from the UK would be delayed or cancelled.

Manchester Airport and London Stansted were among the many UK airports who warned of potential disruption to flights, while Dublin Airport said the issues were resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of the Irish capital.

Many passengers took to social media to say they were stuck on planes on the tarmac waiting to take off, or being held in airport buildings, in Spain, Portugal, Greece, Israel and elsewhere on what is a traditionally busy travel day as the school holidays draw to a close.

One Reuters witness who was held on the tarmac at Budapest for two hours before being taken off the plane said their pilot told passengers that they could face an 8-12 hour delay.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3088 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 2989 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

7h ago

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.38
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.07
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
967.63
+2.5%
Palladium
1,252.12
+2.3%
Gold
1,925.03
+0.5%
Silver
24.34
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
69,370
+1.8%
All Share
75,080
+1.7%
Resource 10
57,339
+3.0%
Industrial 25
103,200
+1.5%
Financial 15
17,212
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo