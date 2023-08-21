1h ago

Share

UK nurse faces life sentence for murder of seven newborn babies

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lucy Letby was on August 18, 2023, found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to murder six others at the hospital neonatal unit where she worked, becoming the UK's most prolific killer of children
Lucy Letby was on August 18, 2023, found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to murder six others at the hospital neonatal unit where she worked, becoming the UK's most prolific killer of children
AFP PHOTO / CHESHIRE CONSTABULARY/ HANDOUT
  • On Monday, Lucy Letby will be sentenced for the murder and attempted murder of multiple newborn babies.
  • She faces life in prison.
  • She will not be in court and will not hear the families' victim impact statements.

A British nurse will be sentenced on Monday for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others while they were in her care.

Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern history.

She was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution said Letby attacked her young and often prematurely born victims by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

Following a trial that started in October, a jury at Manchester Crown Court ended more than 100 hours of deliberations on Friday.

The jury cleared Letby of two counts of attempted murder and were unable to reach decisions on six other counts of attempted murder.

But the multiple guilty verdicts for murder mean Letby faces the prospect of never being released from prison.

Letby fought back tears in the dock as the jury returned their first guilty decisions earlier in August.

But she was not in court for the final verdicts and was absent from court at the start of her sentencing on Monday.

Letby's absence means she will not hear the families' victim impact statements about how her crimes affected them.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was "cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims".

READ | 'I am evil, I did this': British nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies

The leader of the main opposition Labour party, former chief prosecutor Keir Starmer, promised to close the "shamefully exploited loophole" if elected to government.

The judge is expected to pass sentence on Monday afternoon.

The families of Letby's victims said in a joint statement last week that while "justice has been served" it "will not take away from the extreme hurt, anger and distress that we've all had to experience".

They added that it was a "bittersweet result" since some families did not receive the verdicts they had expected.

Hospital bosses under fire

The first babies Letby was accused of attacking were twins. A baby boy, referred to as child A, was just a day old when he died in early June 2015, while his elder sister survived a murder attempt.

After the death of two triplet brothers within 24 hours of each other in June 2016, Letby was removed from the neonatal unit and placed on clerical duties.


Two years later, in July 2018, she was arrested for the first time. On her third arrest in November 2020, Letby was formally charged and placed in custody.

Letby's motives remain unclear.

During the trial, the prosecution described Letby as a "calculating" woman, who "gaslighted" her colleagues into believing the rise in baby deaths was "just a run of bad luck".

The jury was told that Letby was on shift when each of the babies collapsed. Some of the newborns were attacked just as their parents left their cots.

The court heard that Letby took an unusual interest in the families of her victims, making searches for them on social media.

She also sent a sympathy card to the grieving parents of a child she was later found guilty of murdering.

Handwritten notes found during police searches at Letby's home were among the evidence seen by the court, one of which had "I am evil I did this" written in capital letters.

An undated handout image released by Cheshire Cons
An undated handout image released by Cheshire Constabulary police force in Manchester on 17 August 2023, shows a handwritten note alongside the 2016 Diary of nurse Lucy Letby.

Letby repeatedly denied harming the babies.

The UK government has announced an independent inquiry into the case and will look at how the concerns of clinicians were dealt with by hospital management.

The hospital's executives have come under fire for failing to act sooner on concerns about Letby, which were reportedly raised by senior doctors as early as 2015.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lucy letbychild murdercrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
39% - 3721 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 974 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2390 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1702 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 828 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.00
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.25
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.73
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
903.62
-0.1%
Palladium
1,253.07
+0.5%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
68,355
+1.1%
All Share
73,798
+1.0%
Resource 10
54,770
+0.0%
Industrial 25
104,061
+1.1%
Financial 15
16,863
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

2h ago

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

2h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo