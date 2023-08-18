27m ago

Share

Under pressure over Hawaii fire response, Maui emergency head resigns, citing 'health reasons'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Maui's emergency response head resigned.
  • Herman Andaya faced criticism for his response to the Hawaiian fire.
  • So far, 111 deaths have been confirmed.

The head of Maui's emergency management agency - who said this week he did not regret the decision to not sound powerful warning sirens as a deadly wildfire ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina - resigned on Thursday.

Herman Andaya had come under criticism for not activating the island-wide network as fast-moving flames bore down on the city, with survivors saying they had no warning of the blaze.

Many of those who were killed are believed to have been trapped in their homes or caught in their cars as they made a desperate last-minute bid to escape.

At least 111 people are known to have died in what was the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century. 

The final toll is expected to be considerably higher.

READ | 'It's chaos': Survivors of Hawaii fire slam official response as they struggle to cope

"Today Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Herman Andaya," a Maui County release said.

"Citing health reasons, Andaya submitted his resignation effective immediately."

Andaya's decision not to activate the sirens is one of a number of perceived missteps by local officials before, during and after the blaze which have angered survivors, who say more lives could have been saved.

"The sirens are used primarily for tsunamis. The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded," Andaya had told a news conference on Wednesday.

He added:

Had we sounded the siren that night, we're afraid that people would have gone (into the hills)... into the fire.

He also wondered whether anyone would have noticed if the sirens had blared their 121-decibel warning - a level the American Academy of Audiology says is equivalent to a jet plane taking off.

"A lot of people who are indoors, air conditioning on whatever the case may be, they're not going to hear the siren," he said.

"Plus the winds were very gusty (that day)... it was very loud, so they wouldn't have heard the sirens."

Asked if he regretted the decision not to activate the system, he replied: "I do not."

EXPLAINER | What to know about Maui's wildfires, Hawaii's deadliest disaster

Criticism has swelled since the disaster, with survivors complaining there were no official warnings issued.

Mobile phone networks and the electricity supply were knocked out, limiting the channels by which alerts are usually delivered.

This screengrab shows Herman Andaya, head of the M
This screengrab shows Herman Andaya, head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency. The embattled head of Maui's emergency management agency, who had come under fire for sirens not being sounded as a wildfire tore through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, has resigned.

Survivors have told AFP of only learning of the fire when they saw it tearing down their own street.

Residents have also complained that the government has been slow to help in the aftermath of the tragedy, with many saying they're getting more assistance from civil groups.

The pace of body recovery is also causing friction, and reports suggest some locals are losing trust in their elected and appointed officials.

Hawaii's Governor Josh Green last week ordered a probe into the preparations for and response to tragedy, to see whether lessons could be learned.

Hawaii's attorney general, Anne Lopez, said on Thursday she would appoint an independent body to carry out the inquiry.

"Having a third-party conduct the review will ensure accountability and transparency and reassure the people of Hawaii that all of the facts will be uncovered," she said.

FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) agents watch as a
FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) agents watch as additional refrigerated storage containers arrive adjacent to the Maui Police Forensic Facility where human remains are stored in the aftermath Maui wildfires in Wailuku, Hawaii.
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aft
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii are seen.
Charred remains of a burned neighbourhood are seen
Charred remains of a burned neighbourhood are seen in the aftermath of a wildfire, in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii. The death toll in Hawaii's wildfires rose to 106 and could double over the next 10 days, the state's governor said.

Cadaver dogs and their handlers on Thursday continued the difficult process of combing the disaster zone for more bodies.

Only a handful of bodies recovered from Lahaina have been identified so far.

Experts in forensic pathology, some of whom worked in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, are in Maui to assist with identifying badly burned remains.

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Maui on Monday with his wife, Jill.

Biden had quickly declared a major disaster in Hawaii after last week's inferno, allowing the deployment of emergency assistance from the federal government.

But he has been criticised by the Republican opposition for what they characterised as a timid response to the fires.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2592 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 681 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1818 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1282 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 634 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.06
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.25
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.72
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
893.43
+0.8%
Palladium
1,224.20
+0.9%
Gold
1,892.64
+0.2%
Silver
22.73
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
68,224
-1.0%
All Share
73,756
-0.8%
Resource 10
55,182
-1.2%
Industrial 25
104,038
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,654
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo