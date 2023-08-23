Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash in Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a Wagner plane crashed in Russia.

Russia's aviation agency says he was on board, though there is as yet no independent confirmation of that, or claims that all 10 people onboard died.

Prigozhin was most recently known for a short-lived coup against, as he said, military leaders, rather than Vladimir Putin.

Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.



"The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia's aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

READ | Niger’s military rulers ask for help from Russian mercenary group Wagner

A private plane crashed in Moscow's Tver region, killing all 10 people on board, the Russian emergency services said Wednesday.

"A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. There were 10 people on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," the ministry for emergency situation said on Telegram.

Both the Russian state and Prigozhin himself are known to deal in misinformation, and there was no immediate independent confirmation of either the crash or Prigozhin's death.

Putin's tool

In later years, Prigozhin said he had created the Wagner Group in 2014 to support Russia in its invasion of the Donbas region of Ukraine.

That was after a colourful early career, first as a thief in St Petersburg (which earned him a 12-year jail sentence) and later as a maker of sausage rolls, then a restauranteur.

READ | Who exactly is Yevgeny Prigozhin and what is the Wagner Group?

It was via his restaurant work that he met Vladimir Putin, at the time the deputy mayor of St Petersburg. With their friendship came government catering contracts for Prigozhin, and a rapid increase in his personal wealth.

Wagner claimed to be an independent company, but was widely seen as a Putin tool - and, after Prigozhin's attempted mutiny, Putin disclosed that the Russian state had been funding Wagner – to the tune of some R18 billion in its last financial year.

Also after the coup, Russia's foreign affairs minister, Sergey Lavrov, said Wagner operations in Mali and the Central African Republic had been agreed on a government-to-government level.

Wagner in Africa

On the continent, Wagner became a fixture in conflict zones.

Most recently, after the coup in Niger, Wagner popped up as a potential ally of coup leaders should Niger's neighbours seek to reinstate democracy.

In total, the company has activities in, or has been in negotiations with, 13 different African countries, as close to South Africa as Mozambique, until 2019, and Zimbabwe is known to have negotiated potential deals with Wagner.

The company is particularly attractive to minerals extraction.

READ | Wagner Group in Africa: Resource plunder, human rights abuses, and state capture

Prigozhin's aborted coup raised hopes that Wagner would be dissolved, but Russia has maintained it as a state-run enterprise – and it has maintained operations in many parts of Africa. Wager has been a friend to dictators, warlords and leaders who made war on their own people in Sudan, Mali and Libya. Perhaps its clearest involvement in war crimes was in Libya, where it was accused of killing many civilians with landmines and booby traps. READ | Wagner group in Africa: why there hasn’t been any effective opposition to drive them out The coup that wasn't In the weeks leading up to the Russian coup attempt, Prigozhin was very clear, and publicly so, about his anger with Russia's military commanders. He branded Russian generals as "clowns" and accused them of using his troops as cannon fodder. Prigozhin had planned to capture Russia's top commanders when they visited a region close to Ukraine, but that plan was foiled by intelligence services, it later emerged. Instead, on 23 June, he dispatched forces north toward Moscow, in what Putin branded treason, leading to some limited fighting between Wagner and Russian troops. Ukraine was delighted, but the revolt did not last long. Prigozhin called off the march, met with Putin, and was effectively exiled to Belarus.

(Additional compilation by Phillip de Wet)