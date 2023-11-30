30 Nov 2023

Share

WATCH | Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and controversial Nobel winner, dies at 100

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and former US secretary of state, has died at age 100.
  • Kissinger played a major role in US foreign policy during the 1970s, including the opening of diplomatic relations with China and arms control talks with the Soviet Union.
  • He was also criticised and branded a war criminal for his support of anti-communist dictatorships in Latin America.

Henry Kissinger, a controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner and diplomatic powerhouse whose service under two presidents left an indelible mark on US foreign policy, died on Wednesday at age 100, Kissinger Associates Inc. said in a statement.

He died at his home in Connecticut.

Kissinger had been active past his centenary, attending meetings in the White House, publishing a book on leadership styles, and testifying before a Senate committee about the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. In July 2023 he made a surprise visit to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China's President Xi Jinping (R) spoke with former
China's President Xi Jinping (R) spoke with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during a meeting in Beijing on 20 July 2023. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a key figure of American diplomacy in the post-World War II era, died on 29 November 2023 at the age of 100, his association said.
AFP CNS / AFP

In the 1970s, he had a hand in many of the epoch-changing global events of the decade while serving as secretary of state under Republican President Richard Nixon. The German-born Jewish refugee's efforts led to the diplomatic opening of China, landmark US-Soviet arms control talks, expanded ties between Israel and its Arab neighbours, and the Paris Peace Accords with North Vietnam.

Kissinger's reign as the prime architect of US foreign policy waned with Nixon's resignation in 1974. Still, he continued to be a diplomatic force under President Gerald Ford and to offer strong opinions throughout the rest of his life.

While many hailed Kissinger for his brilliance and broad experience, others branded him a war criminal for his support for anti-communist dictatorships, especially in Latin America. In his latter years, his travels were circumscribed by efforts by other nations to arrest or question him about past US foreign policy.

His 1973 Peace Prize - awarded jointly to North Vietnam's Le Duc Tho, who would decline it - was one of the most controversial ever. Two members of the Nobel committee resigned over the selection and questions arose about the US secret bombing of Cambodia.

Ford called Kissinger a "super secretary of state" but also noted his prickliness and self-assurance, which critics were more likely to call paranoia and egotism. Even Ford said, "Henry in his mind never made a mistake."

"He had the thinnest skin of any public figure I ever knew," Ford said in an interview shortly before his death in 2006.

Official portrait of Henry A. Kissinger, US Secret
Official portrait of Henry A. Kissinger, US Secretary of State, 22 September 1973 to 20 January 1977
Creative Commons / Public Domain

With his dour expression and gravelly, German-accented voice, Kissinger was hardly a rock star but had an image as a ladies' man, squiring starlets around Washington and New York in his bachelor days. Power, he said, was the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Voluble on policy, Kissinger was reticent on personal matters, although he once told a journalist he saw himself as a cowboy hero, riding off alone.

Havard faculty

Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born in Furth, Germany, on 27 May 1923, and moved to the United States with his family in 1938 before the Nazi campaign to exterminate European Jews.

Anglicising his name to Henry, Kissinger became a naturalised US citizen in 1943, served in the Army in Europe in World War Two, and went to Harvard University on scholarship, earning a master's degree in 1952 and a doctorate in 1954. He was on Harvard's faculty for the next 17 years.

During much of that time, Kissinger served as a consultant to government agencies, including in 1967 when he acted as an intermediary for the State Department in Vietnam. He used his connections with President Lyndon Johnson's administration to pass on information about peace negotiations to the Nixon camp.

When Nixon's pledge to end the Vietnam War won him the 1968 presidential election, he brought Kissinger to the White House as national security adviser.

But the process of "Vietnamization" - shifting the burden of the war from the half-million US forces to the South Vietnamese - was long and bloody, punctuated by massive US bombing of North Vietnam, the mining of the North's harbours, and the bombing of Cambodia.

Kissinger declared in 1972 that "peace is at hand" in Vietnam but the Paris Peace Accords reached in January 1973 were little more than a prelude to the final Communist takeover of the South two years later.

In 1973, in addition to his role as national security adviser, Kissinger was named secretary of state - giving him unchallenged authority in foreign affairs.

An intensifying Arab-Israeli conflict launched Kissinger on his first so-called "shuttle" mission, a brand of highly personal, high-pressure diplomacy for which he became famous.

Thirty-two days spent shuttling between Jerusalem and Damascus helped Kissinger forge a long-lasting disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

In an effort to diminish Soviet influence, Kissinger reached out to its chief communist rival, China, and made two trips there, including a secret one to meet with Premier Zhou Enlai. The result was Nixon's historic summit in Beijing with Chairman Mao Zedong and the eventual formalisation of relations between the two countries.

Strategic arms accord

The Watergate scandal that forced Nixon to resign barely grazed Kissinger, who was not connected to the cover-up and continued as secretary of state when Ford took office in the summer of 1974. But Ford did replace him as national security adviser in an effort to hear more voices on foreign policy.

Later that year Kissinger went with Ford to Vladivostok in the Soviet Union, where the president met Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and agreed to a basic framework for a strategic arms pact. The agreement capped Kissinger's pioneering efforts at detente that led to a relaxing of US-Soviet tensions.

But Kissinger's diplomatic skills had their limits. In 1975, he was faulted for failing to persuade Israel and Egypt to agree to a second-stage disengagement in the Sinai.

And in the India-Pakistan War of 1971, Nixon and Kissinger were heavily criticised for tilting toward Pakistan. Kissinger was heard calling the Indians "bastards" - a remark he later said he regretted.

Like Nixon, he feared the spread of left-wing ideas in the Western Hemisphere, and his actions in response were to cause deep suspicion of Washington from many Latin Americans for years to come.

In 1970, he plotted with the CIA on how best to destabilise and overthrow the Marxist but democratically elected Chilean President Salvador Allende, while he said in a memo in the wake of Argentina's bloody coup in 1976 that the military dictators should be encouraged.

When Ford lost to Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, in 1976, Kissinger's days in the suites of government power were largely over. The next Republican in the White House, Ronald Reagan, distanced himself from Kissinger, who he viewed as out of step with his conservative constituency.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger atten
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger attends a luncheon at the US State Department in Washington, DC, on 1 December 2022.
AFP Roberto Schmidt / AFP

After leaving government, Kissinger set up a high-priced, high-powered consulting firm in New York, which offered advice to the world's corporate elite. He served on company boards and various foreign policy and security forums, wrote books, and became a regular media commentator on international affairs.

After the 11 September 2001, attacks, President George W. Bush picked Kissinger to head an investigative committee. But an outcry from Democrats who saw a conflict of interest with many of his consulting firm's clients forced Kissinger to step down from the post.

Divorced from his first wife, Ann Fleischer, in 1964, he married Nancy Maginnes, an aide to New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, in 1974. He had two children by his first wife.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
henry kissingerusdiplomacypoliticsinternational relations
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2374 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2405 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 323 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.98
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.89
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Platinum
909.05
+0.5%
Palladium
943.72
+0.8%
Gold
2,495.20
+0.1%
Silver
28.03
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,807
0.0%
ALSI
82,157
0.0%
RESI 10
54,270
0.0%
INDI 25
112,577
0.0%
FINI 15
20,587
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo