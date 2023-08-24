39m ago

WATCH | Russia's Putin sends condolences to Prigozhin's family after crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on Thursday to the family of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after his presumed death in a plane crash the day before and praised him as a "talented businessman".

Crash investigators have still to conclusively identify the remains of the 10 people believed to have died in Wednesday's crash northwest of Moscow, and Putin said the examination would take time.

"As for the aviation tragedy, first of all I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. It's always a tragedy," Putin said in televised remarks made during a meeting in the Kremlin with the Moscow-installed chief of Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

"Indeed, if employees of the Wagner company were there, and the preliminary data indicate they were, I would like to note that these people made a significant contribution to our common cause of combating the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, we remember this, we know it and we shall not forget," he added.

READ | 'Like losing your father': Wagner chief's supporters mourn

The crash occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russia's army leadership, a act of rebellion that Putin at the time condemned as a treacherous "stab in the back".

Putin on Thursday recalled that he had known Prigozhin - a convicted criminal who went on to establish a successful catering company before founding the Wagner mercenary group - since the early 1990s, in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"He (Prigozhin) was a talented person, a talented businessman, he worked not only in our country, and achieved results, but also abroad, particularly in Africa. He was involved there with oil, gas, precious metals and stones."

"As far as I know, he just returned yesterday from Africa. He met some officials here. But what is quite definite - the head of the Investigative Committee reported to me this morning - is they have already begun a preliminary investigation into this event. And it will be carried out in full, and taken right to the end. There are no doubts about this. Let's see what the investigators say in the near future. And now, expert examinations, technical examinations and genetic ones are being carried out. This takes some time."


