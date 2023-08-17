2h ago

Share

'We are going to kill you': Texas woman who allegedly threatened Trump trial judge arrested

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US police arrested Abigail Jo Shry over threats made to the judge overseeing Donald Trump's trial.
  • Shry threatened to kill Judge Tanya Chutkan.
  • She also threatened Texas lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee.

A Texas woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making racially charged death threats against the black federal judge presiding over former US president Donald Trump's conspiracy case for trying to overturn the 2020 election, court documents showed.

On 5 August, Abigail Jo Shry left a phone message at the Washington offices of US Judge Tanya Chutkan that included threats on her life, according to a complaint filed by an agent of the Department of Homeland Security.

The 43-year-old woman from Alvin, Texas called Chutkan a "stupid black slave" and said: "You are in our sights, we want to kill you," according to the document filed with a federal court in the southern district of Texas.

"If Trump is not elected in 2024, we are going to kill you, so be careful," said the defendant, adding that Chutkan's family was also a target.

READ | Georgia prosecutor sets March 2024 deadline for Trump trial, but wants him booked by 25 August

Shry also threatened to kill anyone who persecuted Trump, naming black lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee from Texas, the documents show.

On Wednesday a judge ordered that Shry be placed under arrest and brought before the court.

Judge Tanya Chutkan faced threats from Abigail Jo
Judge Tanya Chutkan faced threats from Abigail Jo Shry.
Texas lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee.
Texas lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee.

Trump, 77, is currently the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 elections, but faces four criminal trials as he seeks a return to the White House.

Federal Judge Chutkan, 61, was randomly assigned to oversee Trump's trial on charges of conspiring to reverse the result of the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Two years ago, Chutkan rejected a lawsuit by Trump contending that as president he could not turn over documents to a congressional committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

She responded that "presidents are not kings" and that Trump was no longer in office.

Trials over the Capitol attack have been held in Washington, and Chutkan has presided over nearly three dozen of them, handing down some of the harshest sentences against Trump supporters involved in the events.

Born in Jamaica, she was appointed by former Democratic president Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in June 2014.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2225 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 588 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1546 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 1117 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.04
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.29
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.75
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
891.01
+0.6%
Palladium
1,224.14
+0.9%
Gold
1,899.02
+0.4%
Silver
22.76
+1.5%
Brent-ruolie
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
69,037
-0.4%
All Share
74,584
-0.4%
Resource 10
55,914
-1.5%
Industrial 25
105,096
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,848
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo