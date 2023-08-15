5h ago

Share

'We are prepared for many tragic stories,' says Hawaii governor, expecting 99 death toll to double

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There are 99 confirmed dead in the Hawaiian fires so far.
  • Governor Josh Green expects that number to double.
  • Questions are being raised about authorities' preparedness and response.

The death toll in Hawaii's wildfires rose to 99 and could double over the next 10 days, the state's governor said on Monday, as emergency personnel painstakingly scoured the incinerated landscape for more human remains.

Last week's inferno on the island of Maui is already the deadliest US wildfire in a century, with only a quarter of the ruins of the devastated town of Lahaina searched for victims so far.

Governor Josh Green said more fatalities are certain, as emergency responders with cadaver dogs work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles.

"There are 99 fatalities that are confirmed," he told a press conference Monday.

Speaking to CNN earlier, Green warned that "over the course of the next 10 days, this number could double."

READ | 'Nobody told us jack': Pain, anger as Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89

The historic coastal town of Lahaina was almost totally destroyed by the fast-moving blaze last week, with survivors saying there had been no warnings.

The intensity of the fire and scale of the destruction have made identification of human remains difficult, with some corpses disintegrating as they are uncovered by searchers.

FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) agents watch as a
FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) agents watch as additional refrigerated storage containers arrive adjacent to the Maui Police Forensic Facility where human remains are stored in the aftermath Maui wildfires in Wailuku, Hawaii.

Only three of the 99 victims recovered so far could be identified by their fingerprints, said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

Police are encouraging those with missing relatives to give DNA samples that might speed up the process.

Around 25% of Lahaina had been searched, with that expected to rise to 90% by this weekend, said Pelletier.

Jeremy Greenberg, a Federal Emergency Management Agency director, said search conditions were "extraordinarily difficult to work through".

Officials warned of the dangers of unstable buildings and potential airborne toxic chemicals in the area, and said one arrest for trespassing had been made.

Until last week, the town was a bustling tourist hub, packed with shops and restaurants.

Now, "there's nothing to see except full devastation," said Green, who has visited the smouldering streets of rubble and ash multiple times.

Around 1 300 people remain unaccounted for, although delays restoring cellphone communications have made it difficult for residents who fled to reconnect.

Green told CBS:

Our hearts will break beyond repair, perhaps, if that means that many more dead. None of us think that, but we are prepared for many tragic stories.

The wildfire is the deadliest in the US since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association.

Questions are being asked about authorities' preparedness and response to the catastrophe.

Some fire hydrants ran dry in the early stages of the wildfire.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Hawaiian Electric, the state's biggest power firm, claiming the company "inexcusably kept their power lines energised during forecasted high fire danger conditions".

Hawaiian Electric CEO Shelee Kimura said the company does not shut off power during fire conditions - as is sometimes done in California - in part as electricity is needed for water pumps.

Blackouts during storms also cause risks and hardships for vulnerable people including the elderly, she said.

Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aft
Charred remains of an apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii are seen.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Whatever sparked the terrifying inferno, a collision of circumstances - including a churning hurricane off the coast - meant that it spread very quickly.

Maui suffered numerous power outages during the crisis, preventing many residents from receiving emergency alerts on their cellphones.

No sirens sounded, and many people in Lahaina learned about the blaze from neighbours running down the street or seeing it for themselves.

Attempts to allow residents back into Lahaina descended into chaos on Monday, as a placard system identifying those permitted to travel was suspended after barely an hour.

Stephen Van Bueren, 42, a local church pastor who waited for more than an hour to get a placard, without success, said:

The miscommunication is abysmal - people are very angry and frustrated, and this is getting worse.

Maui's fires follow other extreme weather events in North America this summer, with record-breaking wildfires still burning across Canada and a major heat wave baking the US southwest.

Europe and parts of Asia have also endured soaring temperatures, with major fires and floods wreaking havoc.

Scientists say human-caused global warming is exacerbating natural hazards, making them both more likely and more deadly.

In Lahaina, a few thousand buildings were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through the town, according to official estimates, wreaking more than $5 billion in damage.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows des
An aerial image taken on 10 August 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
A caretaker hangs a no trespassing sign at the sit
A caretaker hangs a no trespassing sign at the site of a home destroyed by the Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii on 13 August 2023. The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century was expected to cross the 100-mark Sunday 13 August, fueling criticism that government inaction contributed to the heavy loss of life.

Hundreds of hotel rooms are being made available for free to victims, with Airbnb vacation homes being repurposed as longer-term rehousing, available for at least 36 weeks, said Green.

Officials on Monday downplayed fears about more incoming adverse weather.

Tropical Storm Greg is expected to pass a few hundred kilometres south of Maui later this week.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 196 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 55 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
27% - 148 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 98 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 49 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

14 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.21
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.42
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.99
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
891.42
-0.4%
Palladium
1,241.70
-0.9%
Gold
1,902.53
-0.3%
Silver
22.43
-0.8%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
70,051
-0.8%
All Share
75,566
-0.8%
Resource 10
57,771
-1.1%
Industrial 25
106,151
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,888
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo