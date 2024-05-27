27 May

Share

'We have had no electricity since night': 4 dead as Cyclone Remal hits Bangladesh, India

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman stands next to her damaged house after Cyclone Remal made landfall near a beach in Kuakata on 27 May 2024. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)
A woman stands next to her damaged house after Cyclone Remal made landfall near a beach in Kuakata on 27 May 2024. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)
  • Cyclone Remal hit Bangladesh and India.
  • At least four people died.
  • Wind speeds of up to 135km/h were reported.

Strong gales and heavy rain brought by cyclone Remal lashed the coastlines of India and Bangladesh on Monday, killing at least four people and cutting electricity supply to millions before losing intensity.

The year's first cyclone in the region is the latest of the frequent storms that have pounded the low-lying coasts of the South Asian neighbours in recent years, as climate change drives up surface temperatures at sea.

Fierce winds snapped power lines, uprooted poles and trees and snatched the roofs off some tin and thatched houses while the rain and high tides damaged some embankments and flooded coastal areas.

"We have had no electricity since night, my mobile battery will run out anytime," said Rahat Raja, a resident of Bangladesh's coastal district of Satkhira. 

"By Allah's grace, the cyclone was not as violent as we thought."

READ | Cyclone approaching India, Pakistan - what you need to know

Nearly three million people in Bangladesh were without electricity, officials of its power ministry said.

Both nations moved nearly a million people to storm shelters, about 800 000 of them in Bangladesh, and roughly 110 000 in India, authorities said.

Two people were killed in Bangladesh as they headed to cyclone shelters at the 11th hour, said disaster management chief Mijanur Rahman.

"People are usually very reluctant to leave their livestock and homes to go to cyclone shelters," he said. 

He added:

They wait until the last minute when it is often too late.

Authorities will need more time to gauge the full extent of losses, he added.

The storm, packing wind speeds of up to 135km/h, crossed the area around Bangladesh's southern port of Mongla and the adjoining Sagar Islands in India's eastern state of West Bengal late on Sunday, Indian weather officials said.

It began making landfall in India at about 21:00, a process that ran for about five hours, weather officials added, before weakening into a cyclone during Monday morning.

Now it is expected to move northeast and weaken further, bringing more rain to states there, they added, as winds and rains eased.

Trees sway in the wind following the landfall of C
Trees sway in the wind following the landfall of Cyclone Remal, at a beach in Kuakata. Residents of low-lying coastal areas of Bangladesh and India surveyed the damage as an intense cyclone weakened into heavy storm, with at least two people dead, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)

One person was crushed to death by falling concrete in the state capital of Kolkata, authorities said, while a woman died when a mud home collapsed on the island of Mousuni in the Sundarbans delta.

High tides breached some protective river embankments in the area, home to some of the world's largest mangrove forests, which is shared by India and Bangladesh.

Rain flooded roads and disrupted travel in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, where authorities gearing for the storm set up nearly 8 000 cyclone shelters and drafted in 78 000 volunteers.

India's navy put ships, aircraft, divers and medical supplies on standby for rescue operations.

Though early warnings and timely evacuation helped avert major casualties, the storm took a heavy toll of utilities in both countries.

Bangladesh shut down electricity supply to many areas in advance to avoid accidents, while many coastal towns were left in the dark as fallen trees and snapped electricity lines disrupted supply, power ministry officials said.

People stand next to a damaged shop following the
People stand next to a damaged shop following the landfall of Cyclone Remal near a beach in Kuakata. (Munir Uz Zaman/AFP)

Reports of at least 356 uprooted electricity poles and damage to scores of transformers flowed in early during the storm's landfall in India, said Arup Biswas, the power minister in its state of West Bengal.

Kolkata resumed flights on Monday after more than 50 were cancelled on Sunday, when the storm forced suspension of operations, while suburban train services were also restored.

Rains brought by the storm flooded many streets, television images showed, with reports of wall collapses and at least 52 fallen trees, some of them blocking roads.

Bangladesh suspended operations in its ports of Mongla and nearby Chittagong.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
indiabangladesh
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1469 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1802 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
7% - 262 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.35
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.66
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Platinum
931.95
-0.8%
Palladium
967.14
-1.4%
Gold
2,505.76
-0.6%
Silver
28.96
-1.6%
Brent-ruolie
79.94
+1.6%
Top 40
76,290
-0.6%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo