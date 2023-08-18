1h ago

Share

'We will respond instantly': Alexander Lukashenko warns against any attack on Belarus

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Belarus will respond to aggression without warning, President Alexander Lukashenko.
  • He called for diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia.
  • But asserted that Belarus would help Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not pushing Belarus into joining the war in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, but he warned that Minsk would respond to external aggression including the use of Russia's nuclear weapons deployed in his country.

In an online interview published on Thursday, Lukashenko said that he believed Putin had already achieved his goals in Ukraine, and that Kyiv and Moscow should sit down to negotiations and be ready to discuss all the issues, including the future of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories Russia claims.

"Its [Russia’s] goals have already been fulfilled to date. Ukraine will never behave so aggressively toward Russia after the end of this war, as it did before the war," Lukashenko said in the interview.

"Negotiations should begin without preconditions. This is a classic of any diplomacy. I think so. We need to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss everything. And Crimea, and Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. Everything there needs to be discussed," he said.

Lukashenko, one of Putin's closest allies, whose country borders Ukraine, Russia and three NATO countries including Poland, said the Russian leader had no reason to involve Belarus directly in the conflict.

READ | 'We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia,' says Lukashenko of tactical nukes

"To involve Belarus … What will that give? Nothing," he said.

"If you Ukrainians do not cross our border, we will never participate in this war. In this hot war. But we will always help Russia - they are our allies," he said in the interview with Diana Panchenko, a pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist.

There were direct contacts between Kyiv and Minsk, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had put a halt to it, Lukashenko also said.

Ukrainian artillerymen work at a position on the f
Ukrainian artillerymen work at a position on the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during h
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is photographed.

According to Lukashenko, the topics discussed included potential Belarus involvement in the war on Russia's side, potential use of nuclear weapons and Wagner Group mercenaries, now stationed in Belarus.

"These questions accumulated. But we had these contacts, [and] we talked. We don't mind. And there are still proposals to continue this dialogue," he said.

Lukashenko warned that he would use "everything we have" if faced with aggression from nearby NATO members.

"There can be only one threat - aggression against our country. If aggression against our country starts from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, we will respond instantly with everything we have," he said.

"Against Ukraine, if it commits aggression against us - not only nuclear weapons will be used. We have something besides nuclear weapons. And we will not warn you that if you cross the red lines, we will strike at the decision-making centres. This will be done without warning," he said.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alexander lukashenkobelarusrussiaukrainesecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2705 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 703 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1868 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1322 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.13
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.31
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.78
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
896.70
0.0%
Palladium
1,222.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,891.78
+0.1%
Silver
22.79
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,921
-1.4%
All Share
73,391
-1.3%
Resource 10
55,004
-1.5%
Industrial 25
103,527
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,563
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo